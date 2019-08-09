Left-back Seb Dunbar showed his winning intent in his debut for Stowmarket Town on Tuesday night, scoring in the 3-0 home victory against Brantham Athletic.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club are determined to achieve promotion this season, the former Leiston and Bury Town defender said, and was the reason behind him signing for a club two levels below Leiston on the non-league pyramid.

The 27-year-old said: “It was a really enjoyable debut; the ground, the fans, the boys, I have just been made to feel so welcome – it looked like a lovely club.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v AFC Hornchurch..Pictured: Seb Dunbar. (14923103)

“The boys did really well, it was a great game and result at home. I think we thoroughly deserved the win and the three points from our first home game, and my league debut.

“It’s football at the end of the day; I may have gone down a few divisions but I’ve gone to a club looking up. And the squad that’s here could easily play in the league above or even two and that’s very much in the plan.

“I want to help Stow get up a few levels as quickly as possible.

“I don’t feel any pressure really, and it helps massively to get a goal on my debut, it gives me a lot of confidence and just means I really enjoyed it.

“I’m buzzing really.”

Dunbar was joined by former Leiston teammate Dominic Docherty in making their league debuts, with both producing eye catching performances in their first games for the Step 5 club.

Teenage midfielder George Quantrell also got his first start and looked dynamic. Docherty covered huge swathes of the midfield at speed, showing glimpses of good rapport with both goalscorer Dave Cowley and frontman Josh Mayhew.

Bradbrook similarly demonstrated his top quality skills in goal, with his first clean sheet of the league campaign.

Stowmarket, who have now won one and drawn another to start their title campaign, will return to league action next Wednesday, away to Hadleigh United (7.45pm). Hadleigh have not fared as well, with double defeat from their opening matches.