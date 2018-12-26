The search is on to find the Suffolk FA Groundsman of the Year 2019.

The competition is open to clubs in the county who play at Step 7 and below – The FA run separate competitions nationally for clubs playing at Step 6 and above.

The winning club will receive £200 to be spent on groundscare equipment, with the runner-up receiving £100 and third-placed groundsman £50. All three will be invited to attend the Suffolk FA Awards Ceremony to receive their prizes.

Bacton United 89's Bryan Symonds is a previous winner of the award

It is the third year that the competition has been sponsored by Ransomes and Director of Global Marketing Karen Proctor said: “We are pleased to be able to sponsor the award again this year.

“It is important that groundsmanship is recognised and rewarded at all levels of the football pyramid, and we are proud to support local groundsmen and women who dedicate their own time to provide facilities for the community.

“I would urge all eligible clubs to nominate their groundsman for the award; it is a fantastic way to show your appreciation for the work that they do and acknowledge the time and effort put into preparing playing surfaces. We look forward to celebrating Suffolk Groundsmanship throughout 2019!”

To enter clubs need to complete the entry form on the Suffolk FA website. The closing date for entries is 5pm on Wednesday, February 6 2019. Judging will take place sometime in the fortnight thereafter.