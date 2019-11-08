Dean Scott ran away with Mr G’s Left-Handers’ Championship at Thetford Golf Club on Sunday.

The 20-year-old 4-handicapper from the host club, was in terrific form to collect 39pts, which was enough to win by two from seven-handicapper Steve Quick from Eaton GC.

Scott had birdies at the second and 14th before finishing in style with another birdie at the monster 465-yard par-four 18th. He played the last 10 holes in 40, one under par. A blob at the eighth was the only real blemish on his card, which also contained 12 pars and just two bogeys.

Thetford GC President Richard Goodenough, Left Handers Champion Dean Scott and sponser Nolan Guthrie - photo Malcom Grubb. (21002644)

After wet and windy weather on Saturday, conditions were near perfect on Sunday and the leading pair took full advantage.

The sponsor, Nolan Guthrie of Mr G’s Bowling Centre in Brandon, also took part but the nearest he came to glory was to mark Steve Quick’s card.

It was the second year of the competition, with Guthrie under-writing the event to reduce the visitors’ entry fee to just £5. The result was that there were 25 players in the field representing 14 different golf clubs – more than double the number who took part in the inaugural event last year.

David Sutton, who won last time, came in with 32pts on Sunday.

Donal Murphy came over from Kanturk GC in Ireland and played alongside his brother Kieran, who is a member at Gog Magog.

Former Norfolk County Golf Union President Graham Turner, from Mundesley, also took part.

Afterwards most of the players said they will do their best to return next year when there will hopefully be even more players for what is thought to be the only left-handers’ competition in the region.

It was a very good weekend for Dean Scott as he also won the October Stableford on Saturday. This time his winning score was 37pts to win Division One by two from nine-handicap Phil Beer. Division Two was won by Paul Hensby with 39.

The annual battle of the sexes at Thetford Golf Club resulted in the men retaining the Millennium Trophy for the fifth year in a row – but only just.

The ladies led the way in the early stages of the Greensomes Stableford competition involving seven pairs and it was still all square when the last group finished

But Colin Seakins and Barry Tredgett came in with 37pts to give the men victory by 204pts to 193. The overall score is now 14-5 in favour of the men.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club held their Mingay Shield, for competition qualifier winners during the past year. Club general manager, Mike Verhelst was the runaway winner of the Medal with a stunning nett score of 63 from his eight-handicap.

Verhelst had a storming start with birdies on the first three holes. A bogey came at the 4th hole but he followed that with a run of 12 pars and finished bogey-par for 71-8=63 and will play off 6 next time out.

The Mingay Trophy winner though was Ben Johnson with 84-15=69 (Verhelst had not qualified for the winner’s competition) a score that also placed him second overall in the Medal and winner of Division Two.

Samuel Bridges (74-4=70) finished in second place behind Verhelst in Division 1 and Adam Gaught came second in Division Two with 84-13=71. Sean Studd’s nett 70 was the best score in Division Three.

Eighty-three golfers took part.

The weather was horrible for the men’s monthly Stableford at Bury on Saturday with rain and strong winds to contend with for those hardy golfers who took to the fairways.

Ollie Flight was the only golfer to beat his handicap scoring 37 points to win Division One and overall. Two golfers in Division Two returned 36pts with Mark Knight taking top spot on count-back from Adam Gaught. In Division Three Dean Burroughs only needed 33 points to win on count-back from Mark Cruickshank.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Medal competition can be a testing format on a golf course with trees in the autumn and, while the changing colours are a photographer’s delight, the fallen leaves can be a golfer’s nightmare.

The leaves at The Suffolk resulted in some hefty medal scores last week, but at the same time those who kept a keen eye on where their ball was landing were rewarded with some impressive scoring.

There were several nett scores over 80 in the Wednesday Medal and two scores of nett 67, with Dave King just pipping Mark Rothon to win on count-back.

In the rain and wind on Saturday, Chris Tate carded a stunning nett 66 off his 4-handicap in another medal competition, three shots better than Richard Clegg and Mark Rothon, whose handicap is down to 10.

The weather was much more golf-friendly for the Sunday Medal. Mark Stratton came out on top beating Rhys Nightingale into second place on count-back, both carding nett 65.