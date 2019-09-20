Another scintillating performance from Needham Market Women saw them progress to the second round of the Suffolk Women’s Cup after thrashing Woodbridge Town 6-1 on Sunday.

A brace for both Annie Northwood and Lina Nagib led the way for the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North side, with further goals coming from debutant Jodie Sharpe and Megan Stock.

Woodbridge halved the deficit after half-time thanks to an own goal, but they never looked like upsetting their higher ranked opponents on the sunny day at Bloomfields.

Football: Womens County Cup..Needham Market Women Vs Woodbridge Town Ladies..Needhams Megan Stock celebrates her goal with team mates .. Photographer Ben Pooley. (16838677)

The opening exchanges between the sides were quite even, with Needham leading by just a single goal right up until the interval, before Nagib hit their visitors with a second score.

The second half saw the home team increase their dominance with seven further goals, conceding one.

Needham, who went all the way to the Portman Road final in their first ever season last year, go into the hat for the second-round draw, which will be made on the September 28.

The Marketwomen now have a week off before their first league game of the season the following Sunday.

And they will be confident after two dominant performances, which has seen Freya Louis’ team score 15 goals for the price of two.

* Meanwhile Needham Reserves beat Holland Ladies 5-1 in the Suffolk Women’s Football League.