Storm Dennis wreaked havoc with this afternoon's local football fixtures, but Bury Town will be thankful that their trip to Grays Athletic survived the adverse conditions.

The Blues ran out 2-1 winners at Parkside – a result that moved them up a couple of places to third in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division table.

First-half goals from Cruise Nyadzayo and Ross Crane put Bury in the ascendancy and while Ruben Soares reduced the arrears after the restart, Ben Chenery's side held on to win for the third time in their last four outings.

HISTON: Football - Cambridge City v Bury Town.Cambridge City Football Club, Bridge Rd, Impington, Cambridge Ross CranePicture by Mark Westley. (29301989)

It sets things up nicely for Tuesday evening's home encounter against league-leading Maldon & Tiptree (7.45pm). Bury are six points adrift of the Essex side, who have played five games less.

Meanwhile, down the A134 at the MEL Group Stadium, neighbouring AFC Sudbury played out a 3-3 draw with promotion-hunting Aveley.

Alexander Akrofi and George Sykes scored twice within the space of a minute to put the visitors in command before Billy Holland pulled a goal back for AFC.

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island - Billy Holland.Pic - Richard Marsham. (29299736)

Baris Altintop then levelled the contest up in the 52nd minute, but Akrofi's second goal of the game just after the hour mark restored Aveley's lead.

However, just when it appeared that Mark Morsley's 15th-placed men were going to be condemned to back-to-back league defeats, young striker Freddie King popped up with an 83rd-minute equaliser to secure a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere, the Suffolk derby between Needham Market (14th) and Lowestoft Town in the BetVictor Southern Premier Division Central ended in a 1-0 win to the Marketmen.

Adam Mills' headed effort from close range in the 48th minute proved to be the difference between the sides.

Adam Mills Celebrates his goal in the first half. Picture: Ben Pooley (29300115)

For recently-appointed boss Kevin Horlock, he has now won two of his first three matches at the Needham helm.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Lakenheath recorded a resounding 4-0 home win at the expense of King's Lynn Town Reserves.

Leading marksman Shaun Avis helped himself to a brace, with the accompanying goals coming courtesy of Kelvin Enaro and Rhys Mazey.

The victory has seen Lakenheath tighten their grip on second place, with a 10-point gap between themselves and March Town United in fifth (outside of the four promotion spots).

Football action from Diss Town v Lakenheath..David Shade (D) and Shaun Avis (L) ..Mark Bullimore Photography 2019. (29300133)

* For reaction to those results, plus a look ahead at what is to come next, see the upcoming print editions.

Read more Football