FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Mildenhall..Pictured: Bury celebrate Ryan Jollands goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4918122)

Bury Town have won this afternoon's west Suffolk derby at home to Mildenhall Town in the Bostik League North Division.

Ben Chenery's men claimed all three league points in front of a 432-strong crowd, courtesy of a 3-0 scoreline to take top honours from the encounter.

Gallery1 Click to view

Despite Mildenhall being the league's joint top scorers so far, they were the team unable to find the back of the net at Ram Meadow.

Ryan Jolland fired the Blues into the lead after some smooth play between him and former 'Hall player Jake Chambers-Shaw after quarter of an hour to put Bury on the front foot.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Mildenhall..Pictured: Ollie Hughes scores a header and Bury's second of the game...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4918125)

Just four minutes later, Ollie Hughes gave his side an early cushion, as he headed powerfully past Blake Horton in goal from a well-struck Jolland corner.

And, to add insult to injury for the visitors, Bury's third score was recorded as an own goal – effectively ending Hall's fight on the day as Ryan Stafford's cross in to the box deflected in off Jake Brown in the 52nd minute.

The result moves Bury up to seventh in the league table, while Hall lie down in 16th.

Soham Town Rangers, meanwhile, languish at the foot of the table after a poor run of results at the start of the season, this afternoon falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Grays Athletic.

Robbie Mason's side have lost back-to-back league games and have only recorded one win, and one draw, from their 10 outings so far this season.

Gray's scored in the 51st minute but Soham showed they still had desire in their legs with a Ryan Auger finish just two minutes later to level the scores.

But they could not stop a 71st minute goal from their visitors to hold on to at least a point from the match.

AFC Sudbury will also have to wait for another try to attempt to climb the league table, as they recorded a 1-1 draw at home to Barking.

It may not feel like a bad result for the Yellows, however, after Callum Harrison netted in the 94th minute to salvage a point for the home side – AFC had been a goal down from the 46th minute.

Meanwhile in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Central, Needham Market have continued their rich vein of form with a 1-1 draw away to Halesowen Town.

Halesowen found the first goal in the 58th minute but Reece Dobson, a second half substitute, levelled the playing field to see his side claim seven league points from the last nine on offer.

The point has also seen them climb to eighth in the league and bodes well for their FA Trophy battle in their next outing.

Long Melford v Great Yarmouth - Melfords Hassan Ally.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4918053)

Long Melford have kept up their strong start to their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign, with a 3-0 win at home to Great Yarmouth Town.

The Bloaters are having a torrid time of it in the league and have now lost seven in a row to sit bottom of the league while The Villagers have recorded back-to-back wins to sit a mid-table ninth.

Will Wingfield, Nathan Rowe (penalty) and Hassan Ally all found the net for their team.

Long Melford v Great Yarmouth - Melfords Will Wingfield.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4918054)

There was also a home win for Newmarket Town in the league, as they beat a visiting Whitton United 2-1.

The Jockeys left it late, after going into the break trailing by a goal before Sam Gomarsall equalised after 55 minutes before the team found a winner in the 88th minute to take all three points on offer.

Newmarket Town Football Club v Whitton Jack Whiting working hard for Newmarket Picture Mark Westley. (4918081)

Title favourites Stowmarket Town may have to get used to a new favourite in town for the championship in Histon who are now four points clear at the top.

The Cambridgeshire side have two games in hand over the Old Gold & Blacks, who had to watch the gap widen on Saturday as they were only able to take one point from their trip to Kirkley & Pakefield.

The home team pulled ahead after 27 minutes before Josh Mayhew levelled in the fourth added minute of the first half, after the side were awarded a penalty to take them in level at the break.

Despite sustained pressure from Stow, they were unable to find a winner – although the team will likely be buoyed by Mayhew's goal, which sees him climb to the top of the top goal scorers list after a slower start to his season than some expected.

Newmarket Town Football Club v Whitton Matt Hayden back at Newmarket Picture Mark Westley. (4918080)

Haverhill Rovers were also only able to record a draw, 2-2 away to Woodbridge Town, having been two goals to the good.

Prince Mutswunguma scored Rovers first before helping them score again, but the team were pipped back and were only able to return to The New Croft with a point despite their goal scoring efforts.

But Brady Stone's Ely City were unable to hold on to even a point, as they fell to a 3-2 away loss at Gorleston,

After making a strong start to their season, they have gone off the boil in recent weeks and have now lost five consecutive league games (six in all competitions).

Framlingham Town's harsh introduction to Step 5 football has also continued, as they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Brantham Athletic.

The Castlemen equalised in the first half to take the teams in level at the break but ultimately conceded a second.

And Thetford Town will likely still be reeling today after Friday night's 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Wroxham at home.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Harleston Town are now 10 points clear at the top of the league following their 3-2 home win over King's Lynn Town Reserves.

The team, who are new to this level, continue to rack up wins and remain unbeaten in the league since their opening fixture (and have only drawn once).

Similarly across in Diss there will be happy faces – and a very relieved manager in Jason Cook – after Diss Town took a crucial three points away at Wisbech St Mary courtesy of a big 5-2 win.

Diss were on the cusp of a hat-trick of losses in all competitions and had not won a league match in their last five tries but five goals from Pain, Leitao, Payne, Lambe and Vincent was enough to change those fortunes.

There were wins for all of our teams in the Suffolk Senior Cup, as Cornard United progressed via a 3-1 home win over Trimley Red Devils, Haverhill Borough beat Grundisburgh 3-1 on the road while Lakenheath beat their Waveney opposition, also away, by a 2-1 scoreline.

Finally, Halstead Town have continued their fierce battle in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South with a 4-1 home win over Brightlingsea Regent Reserves.

They remain one point behind Hashtag United who sit top of the league – although Halstead have a game in hand.

For more detail, including plenty of reaction from managers, pick up a copy of our corresponding newspaper (Bury Free Press, Newmarket Journal, Haverhill Echo, Suffolk Free Press, Diss Express) later in the week.