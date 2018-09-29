Mildenhall Town were the side to claim the honours in their clash away at Soham Town Rangers, as other Bostik League North Division sides got under way in the FA Trophy.

Both teams went into the fixture on the back of their first league wins of the season, and it was the visitors who left Julius Martin Lane with another three points – and a 3-1 victory – to their name.

Picture Mark Westley.

Tom Debenham put 'Hall ahead after 16 minutes before Abouhadje Kouassi doubled the advantage after 51 minutes.

Jack Mochalski scored after 61 minutes to give the home side hope of a late comeback and salvaging points from the encounter.

Picture Mark Westley.

But John Sands, on for Debenham, dashed those hopes with a game-winning goal in the 77th minute to help the visitors to back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

There was also late drama as tensions overspilled – with both Soham's Lloyd Groves and Mildenhall's Panayiotis Boxer sent off in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Trophy, both North Division sides exited the competition at the first hurdle as they lost by the odd goal.

Bury Town fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Horsham – a side that play at the same level of the non-league pyramid – while AFC Sudbury lost at home to Egham Town.

Pic - Richard Marsham.

At Ram Meadow, it was a game of few clear-cut chances and see-saw momentum but the difference came as visitors proved more clinical in front of goal.

Despite Bury having the lion's share of possession and territory, were unable to convert it into a goal – with it goalless at the break.

But Horsham came out of the changing rooms with intent after the break and were quickly rewarded with the opening score.

Pic - Richard Marsham.

Further goals did not come until added time, with Tyrell Richardson-Brown taking full advantage of there being only one man back as Bury pushed for a late equaliser – slotting past the 'keeper in the 92nd minute.

But Ollie Hughes then got his own name on the scoresheet in the 97th minute, scrambling in from a scrap in the box, but it was not enough on the day.

Pic - Richard Marsham.

AFC Sudbury were also unable to progress in the competition, despite their midweek success over Bognor Regis in the FA Cup, as they were undone by a 75th minute penalty.

It was the second penalty the team conceded in the second half – just seven minutes after being let off the hook with a sliced spot kick – and had to watch as Egham Town did not miss their second shot.

Needham Market are also smarting from defeat, having fallen to a 3-1 away defeat to Stourbridge in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

Promising loanee Tariq Issa scored for the Marketmen but they were already too far behind to make significant in-roads.

PICTURE: Mecha Morton

And in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, title favourite's Stowmarket Town were dealt a hefty blow at The New Croft as they were beaten 2-1 by Haverhill Rovers and knocked off their early pedestal in the table.

The defeat – their second from their last three league outings – saw them overtaken by Histon at the league's pinnacle while Rovers took a critical three points as they returned to league action following their FA Cup run.

PICTURE: Mecha Morton

It had looked like business as usual for the side pipped for promotion, with their goal coming after just five minutes courtesy of a deflected own goal wrong-footing the Rovers 'keeper.

Although Stow kept pushing for a second, it was the home side who instead found an equaliser just before the break as Rovers broke up the pitch, with Mark Lovell running three-quarters of the pitch before passing to player-boss Marc Abbott to score.

PICTURE: Mecha Morton

In a tense second half, Lovell was again involved in the winner as he began the move that ended with Prince Mutswunguma scoring in the 70th minute for a big win for the men in red.

There was also a big 3-0 home win for Thetford Town in the league, as they comfortably overcame a visiting Hadleigh United side.

Finding themselves 2-0 up in the first five minutes, they were able to hold on to a clean sheet as they move up to sixth in the league.

The victory sees the Brecklanders record back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, courtesy of goals from Quevin Castro (3'), Andrew Wood (4', 23').

And Framlingham Town finally got their first taste of success in the Premier Division, with a 1-0 win over Great Yarmouth Town on the road.

Max Willett found the net for the Castlemen who have now taken four points from the last six on offer to kick start their first season at Step 5.

But Ely City were beaten 3-0 by an inconsistent Brantham Athletic as the latter suffer a hat-trick of defeats in all competitions.

Manager Brady Stone had called for a reaction, threatening to axe players not stepping up to the mark.

Walsham-le-Willows remain in the mid-table, despite losing 2-0 away at Whitton United on Saturday.

The Willows got off to a good start to the season but have now gained only one of the last nine points on offer.

Long Melford were also unable to follow up on recent great results, as they lost 1-0 away to Norwich United.

They had hoped to capitalise on their 1-0 defeat at home to Brantham on Wednesday night, but instead had to settle with that scoreline going against them.

But their reserve side scored an incredible nine goals as they beat East Bergholt United Reserves 9-3 in the Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup.

Back in the Thurlow Nunn League's top flight, and Newmarket Town continue to hunt for a point on the road, as they lost 2-1 away at Gorleston.

Winger Sam Gomarsall fired the Jockeys into an early lead, after finding the net after just two minutes, but Gorleston tracked them back and eventually claimed full points from the meeting.

Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

And in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Harleston Town continued their seemingly unstoppable march towards promotion from the North Division.

They beat Cornard United 6-2 at home to record their seventh successive league victory, while forcing consecutive defeats on their visitors.

Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

Lakenheath's inconsistent results continue, as they recorded a 3-1 loss at home to March Town United, while AFC Sudbury Reserves were thrashed 5-1 away to Swaffham Town.

Haverhill Borough, however, had better news, as they returned from Needham Market Reserves with back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

They beat the Bloomfields side to pick up a vital three points and a third league win from eight fixtures.

And Debenham LC were beaten 1-0 away at Leiston Reserves.

Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

Finally in the South Division, Hashtag United overtook Halstead Town at the top of the league with their 2-1 victory at home.