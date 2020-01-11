Club history was made this afternoon as Stowmarket Town recorded a 3-0 home win over Glebe in the Buildbase FA Vase.

Playing in front of a record 510-strong crowd at Greens Meadow, the runaway Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders ended up making light work of their visitors from Chislehurst to book their place in the last 16 of the national competition for the first time ever.

Luke Read broke deadlock during the first half before goals from Matt Blake and substitute Christy Finch made sure that all eyes will be on Monday lunchtime's draw.

Stowmarket's last outing prior to today saw them draw 2-2 at Haverhill Rovers (17th) and Marc Abbott's men were involved in another eye-catching Premier Division encounter.

Up against Walsham-le-Willows (16th), it seemed that travelling Rovers' winless league run – which stretched back to October 29 – was going to be extended when the hosts raced into a three-goal lead inside 10 minutes.

Craig Jennings (2) and an own goal put Walsham – managed by ex-Rovers chief Fergus O'Callaghan – in command, but Ryan Gibbs and James McCabe reduced the arrears to just one goal before the break, with Luke Haines and Gibbs again completing the turnaround and a dramatic 4-3 win.

Elsewhere, Newmarket Town continued their impressive home form this term to move up to second in the table.

Goals from Joe Bennett, Ross Paterson and Jordan Foster wrapped up a 3-1 victory for Michael Shinn's men, who have been beaten just once at the Tristel Stadium in 2019/20.

Mildenhall Town (9th) are the only side to have toppled Newmarket on their own patch this season and they were also victorious today, coming out on top 2-1 at bottom-of-the-table Hadleigh United.

All the goals at Millfield were scored in the first half, with new player-assistant Steve Holder tasting defeat in his first match since joining Hadleigh.

Mildenhall's James Hall continued his positive form in front of goal since joining the club by scoring the opener, taking his tally to seven goals in five appearances.

Joel Glover responded swiftly with an equaliser but a Valter Rocha free-kick ensured the three points headed back to Recreation Way.

New management duo Luke McAvoy and Ben Farmer saw Ely City record a 1-1 draw from their first home game in charge against Godmanchester Rovers.

The visitors took the lead at the Demcom Stadium, but Harry French's response ensured the Robins moved up a place to 18th, as well as extending the gap to Hadleigh at the bottom to three points.

At the other end of the table, Long Melford remain sixth after ending a run of three straight defeats.

It appeared another loss may be on the cards when visiting Whitton United took the lead at Stoneylands, but a Steve Adams header ensured the Villagers had something to show for their endeavours.

In the First Division North, a debut for former Premier League and England Under-21 striker Marcus Bent could not inspire Cornard United (13th) to victory at promotion-chasing Downham Town.

Bent, who counts the likes of Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Everton among his old clubs, joined The Ards earlier this month but his first appearance ended in a 3-0 defeat.

It was the same scoreline at Badingham Road, where Framlingham Town jumped up to 15th by getting the better of AFC Sudbury Reserves (17th).

James Mayhew, Jono Fryatt and Joe Berry were all on target, taking the number of goals in Framlingham's last 12 matches to a hefty 69.

Lakenheath stay third after they were held to a 2-2 draw by 11th-placed Needham Market Reserves at Bloomfields.

Dean Grogan and Craig Pruden – his first goal for the club – netted for Lakenheath, who ended the game with 10 men following the dismissal of Tommy Hardwick.

However, there was more positive news for Pruden's former club Haverhill Borough thanks to a 3-1 home win over basement outfit Wisbech St Mary.

Ryan Swallow, Michael King and Ryan Kent scored for hosting Borough, who in the process ended in a three-game losing streak and moved up a place to 16th.

In the First Division South on Friday evening, Halstead Town were unable to build upon their 4-3 win over Newbury Forest last time out as they suffered a 3-1 loss at May & Baker.

The travelling Humbugs actually took the lead on the 3G at Aveley in just the second minute through Callum Vincent, but a trio of goals after the restart handed the hosts all three points.

Up in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division it was a miserable afternoon for Bury Town, AFC Sudbury and Soham Town Rangers, all of whom were defeated without scoring.

Bury, who topped the table for a number of weeks up until recently, are fourth after they lost 1-0 on the road at fellow promotion candidates Heybridge Swifts.

Ex-Mildenhall winger Evans Kouassi scored the only goal of the game as Bury's run of form stretched to just two wins from their last six league outings.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury dropped to 15th after losing 2-0 at home to Tilbury and Soham (17th) suffered a 1-0 reverse at home against Hullbridge Sports.

In the BetVictor Southern Central Premier, Needham Market (15th) played out a 0-0 draw on the road at Hitchin Town.

* For reaction to all of these matches, plus a look ahead to next weekend, see the upcoming print editions.

