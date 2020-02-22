A stoppage-time goal from Adam Mills ensured Needham Market continued their positive start to life under the management of Kevin Horlock this afternoon.

The former Manchester City and Northern Ireland midfielder had overseen two wins from his first three BetVictor Southern League Premier Central matches in charge of the Marketmen. But it appeared that he was going to have to settle for a share of the spoils at struggling Alvechurch after Callum Page's first-half opener was cancelled out.

However, Mills' late deflected intervention continued Needham's good form away from home this term, with eight of their 13 victories in the league having come on the road.

Needham stay 11th in the table, four points adrift of the play-off places ahead of next Saturday's visit from table-topping Tamworth.

In the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division, Bury Town had an afternoon to forget at home against Great Wakering Rovers.

The Blues went into the contest at the Denny Bros Stadium with the second best home record in the division, but goals from Connor Martin, Ayomikun Odukoya and Martin Tuohy condemned Ben Chenery's men to a 3-0 defeat.

Bury have dropped from third to fifth following the loss, with Coggeshall Town in sixth spot now four points adrift, although the Essex side do have three games in hand.

Pre-match, AFC Sudbury would have probably been satisfied with a point from their trip to Canvey Island. But after playing out a 2-2 draw at the Frost Financial Stadium, manager Mark Morsley is likely to be slightly frustrated.

Having fallen behind, second-half goals from Baris Altintop and Callum Harrison (penalty) looked like securing the Yellows all three points, but a stoppage-time effort from George Woodward ensured the spoils were shared.

Fifteenth-placed Sudbury, who have collected just two points from the last 12 on offer, have not won away from home since November 19.

It was also a disappointing afternoon for Soham Town Rangers, who were beaten 4-1 at home by Glenn Tamplin's much-talked about Romford side.

No North Division side had picked up more points than the Greens over the last six matchdays prior to kick off, but the bottom-of-the-table visitors got the job done.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, leaders Stowmarket Town dropped points for just the fifth time this season after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Whitton United.

Seb Dunbar put the hosting Old Gold & Blacks in front just before the break, but an 84th-minute equaliser salvaged a point for Whitton, who headed into the contest unbeaten in their last 10 league games.

As for Stowmarket, who are now 30 Step 5 matches unbeaten, they are 15 points clear at the summit.

Elsewhere, Haverhill Rovers won for the second time since manager Marc Abbott returned to the club in December, coming from a goal down to beat Walsham-le-Willows 3-1 at The New Croft.

Tom Debenham, who recently rejoined Walsham from higher-league Leiston, put the visitors in front from the penalty spot, but goals from Tom Stoker, Luke Haines and Ryan Gibbs wrapped up the win for Rovers. Both teams also missed a penalty apiece.

The victory has moved Haverhill up a place to 14th while Walsham – on a six-match losing run – stay 17th.

Up in sixth, meanwhile, are Long Melford after they played out a 1-1 draw at FA Vase quarter-finalists Wroxham.

Ross Waugh was the player on target for the Villagers, who extended their unbeaten run to four matches at Trafford Park.

The form book was ripped up at Walmer Road, where Mildenhall Town crashed to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of hosting Kirkley & Pakefield.

Ricky Cornish's Mildenhall had won eight of their previous nine league matches going into the fixture, whereas Kirkley had triumphed just once during that time period.

Yet, a hat-trick from Kirkley's Callum Russell did much of the damage, and in doing so inflicted a first defeat on eighth-placed Mildenhall since early January.

Neighbouring Newmarket Town were also beaten 2-0 at Woodbridge Town – a result that extended the Jockeys' winless run in all competitions to four matches.

Kelsey Trotter scored both goals against Michael Shinn's team, who have dropped down a position to fourth.

After back-to-back wins over fellow strugglers, third-from-bottom Ely City suffered a 4-1 loss at high-flying Norwich United. Defender Adam Capel was on target for the Robins, which at the time made it 1-1.

The game of the day in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North came at The Pit, where Debenham LC pulled off an upset to beat promotion-hunting Lakenheath 3-2.

A James Watling brace and a Baden Holmes goal sent the visiting Hornets into the break with a commanding lead. An own goal and a Rafa Wozniak (later sent off) header provided second-placed Lakenheath with the hope of salvaging something, but they had ultimately left themselves too much to do.

For Debenham, their first away victory since November 29 has moved them up a place to ninth while Lakenheath – defeated for the first time in nine games – stay second, six points behind Mulbarton Wanderers at the summit.

Also upwardly mobile are Cornard United (13th) thanks to their 2-0 home win over Haverhill Borough (17th).

In what was new manager Tom Clark's first match in charge of the Ards, goals from Andy Fisher and the returning Scott Sloots ended the club's five-match losing sequence.

Meanwhile, it seemed for a long while that Needham Market Reserves (12th) were going to be just the second team this season to win at leaders Mulbarton via Kai Flecther's first-half goal.

However, their hopes of a shock victory were dashed in the second minute of stoppage time when Sam Whiting popped up with an equaliser.

There was better news for 16th-placed Framlingham Town, though, after they ran out 2-0 winners at second-from-bottom Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

It was a particularly memorable afternoon for 16-year-old goalkeeper George Able, who was making his debut between the posts for the Castlemen.

AFC Sudbury Reserves (14th) had scored 21 goals in their previous four games, but they drew a blank at home against Fakenham Town. The Ghosts ran out 3-0 winners at the MEL Group Stadium to boost their promotion hopes.

Out-of-form Diss Town (10th) were also defeated as new boss Steve Eastaugh saw his side beaten 1-0 at Sheringham.

The same scoreline did for Halstead Town during their trip to First Division South leaders White Ensign.

The Humbugs now occupy the last of four promotion spots, level on points with fifth-placed Holland FC, who have a game in hand.

