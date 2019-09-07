Soham Town Rangers were the only Iliffe Media East side to progress through First Round Qualifying of this year's Emirates FA Cup, with Needham Market and AFC Sudbury both recording draws to force home replays on Tuesday evening.

But Robbie Mason's men progressed to the Second Round Qualifying at the first time of asking, courtesy of a 3-0 home win over lower-league Whitton United this afternoon.

The BetVictor Isthmian League North side defender Cameron Watson headed Soham a goal up after 36 minutes from a corner, for a 1-0 lead over the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side at the break.

Haverhill Rovers v FC Clacton - Joshua Revell celebrates his goal.Pic - Richard Marsham. (16249217)

Toby Andrews (64') and a final minute score from Matty Allan (90') ensured the Step 4 team marched comfortably through to the next round.

Divisional rivals AFC Sudbury will play host to lower-league Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night after Freddie King scored a late equaliser to force the draw.

The United Counties League Premier Division found themselves a goal down at the break, after a Sean Marks strike in the 35th minute, but took the game to their Isthmian North visitors in the second half.

Haverhill Rovers v FC Clacton - goalscorer Tyger Smalls.Pic - Richard Marsham. (16249220)

They pulled the scores level on 66 minutes before going 2-1 up in the 81st minute.

But talented forward Freddie King had something to say about the final standings, with a goal in the 84th minute forcing the first round qualifying FA Cup replay.

Needham Market also came from behind at Dereham Town to set-up another go at getting past their lower-league FA Cup opposition.

The BetVictor Southern League Premier Central side will host the BetVictor Isthmian League North in their second meeting in three days after drawing 1-1 in the FA Cup tie on Saturday.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Townv Stowmarket Volter Rocha Mildenhall Picture by Mark Westley. (16248893)

Sports editor Russell Claydon was on hand to bring all the latest from that game, which was goalless until the 80th minute when Dereham found the back of the net.

Luke Ingram equalised in the 87th minute to force the replay.

He has scored in the last three games in a row for the Step 3 side as he finds an early purple patch in front of goal at the perfect time for Needham, who had not won until he scored.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Townv Stowmarket Mildenhall keeper Jake Hayhoe saves for Mildenhall. Picture by Mark Westley. (16248889)

Bury Town, meanwhile, lost 4-2 on penalties to Isthmian North rivals Heybridge Swift after a 2-2 draw in their second outing in the group stages of this season's Velocity Trophy.

They thrashed Felixstowe & Walton 5-1 in their opener on Tuesday but were unable to follow it up on Saturday.

Cemal Ramadan scored his first of a brace after just eight minutes to give the visitors the early advantage but Heybridge striker Toib Adeyemi equalised after 32 minutes.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Townv Stowmarket Volter Rocha Mildenhall challenges James Bradbrook Stowmarket keeper. Picture by Mark Westley. (16248896)

Ramadan again put Bury ahead, converting from the spot in the 42nd minute, but Alex Teniola netted a 90th minute equaliser to take the game to penalties, which Heybridge came through.

But, as a result of the format changes and introduction of group stages, the defeat does not dump Bury from the competition.

Meanwhile in the Thurlow Nunn League, Stowmarket Town's winning run in the Premier Division came to a goalless end at Mildenhall Town.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Townv Stowmarket Jack Ainsley Stowmarket Scott Chaplin Mildenhall Picture by Mark Westley. (16248897)

After drawing their opening fixture, title favourite Stowmarket Town went on a six match winning streak in the league to climb to the top of the table.

But another team tipped for possible promotion kept the scores level for a point apiece. Stowmarket, despite not finding the net, have now not conceded in the league in five outings.

Deputy sports editor Liam Apicella tweeted: "As far as goal-less draws go that was pretty entertaining! Stow had more of the ball but did not work Hayhoe too often while the hosts ended the game strongly. Draw probably about right."

It was also goalless at Ely City, as they played host to a strong Stanway Rovers side.

It ended 0-0 for a good point for Brady Stone's men.

And Hadleigh United will be disappointed to have failed to overcome basement side Gorleston away, who picked up their first point of the season after the 1-1 draw.

Connor Ingram scored for the home team in the first minute to leave the Brettsiders on the back foot from the start.

But, after a period of possession, Kris Rose played a great through ball for Kyle Ferguson to slot home in the 19th minute.

Despite sustained pressure, windy conditions alongside a man of the match performance from the Gorleston keeper kept the scores level for a point each.

Meanwhile Long Melford's Jamie Griffiths helped himself to a brace as The Villagers beat Swaffham Town 3-0 at home.

The former Needham Market man showed his quality, alongside a goal from Jacob Brown, as Melford took a convincing win over a side finding their feet at this level following promotion.

There was also a solid 1-0 home victory for Haverhill Rovers, as they beat a visiting FC Clacton.

In their lowest scoring game so far this season – and just second clean sheet – an 'excellent individual' goal from teenage sensation Tyger Smalls proved the difference.

The club tweeted: "An excellent individual goal from @tygersmalls1 but it’s the defending that takes the plaudits today. What an effort from all."

But there was defeat for Walsham-le-Willows, as they fell to a 2-0 away defeat to Norwich United – who themselves moved to within a point of league leader Stow.

Walsham, meanwhile, sit 18th with three defeats and a solitary win from their four fixtures so far.

They sit one place above Thetford Town on goal difference, as Danny White's men lost 2-1 at home to Kirkley & Pakefield to see their losing run stretch to eight.

Keeper Will Viner was sent off after 16 minutes to leave Elliot Gibson between the sticks, and he did well to keep the game goalless until the stroke of half-time.

Max Melanson found the Thetford goal after 65 minutes for a 1-1 score but Kirkley found a winner after 71 minutes.

In the First Division North, Diss Town claimed the honours away to Cornard United as they won 2-1.

Debenham LC also won by the odd goal on the road, as they beat Norwich CBS in a seven-goal thriller.

Needham Market Reserves won the battle of the reserve teams, as they beat a visiting Felixstowe & Walton Reserve side 2-1.

But it was bad news for Lakenheath, as they lost 2-0 at home to Fakenham Town, and Haverhill Borough, who were defeated 3-0 away to title favourite Mulbarton Wanderers.

Framlingham Town also tasted defeat, via a 3-2 scoreline away to Leiston Reserves.

In the First Division South, Halstead Tow maintained a three-point gap at the top of the standings, courtesy of a 5-0 home thrashing of visitors Fire United.