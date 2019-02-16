West Suffolk rivals Mildenhall Town and Bury Town both needed the three points from today's Bostik League North Division derby at Recreation Way for very different reasons, but as it was they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Hosting Mildenhall headed into the encounter in the relegation zone and five points from safety, while in contrast visiting Bury had their eyes on the play-offs, sitting four points adrift of the top five ahead of kick off.

However, this crucial clash ended up as somewhat of a damp squib, with both goalkeepers enjoying relatively straightforward afternoons during the 0-0 draw.

MILDENHALL: Football - Mildenhall Town v Bury Town Tom Debenham Mildenhall jumps over Bury capt Ollie Fenn Picture Mark Westley. (7221284)

Jake Chambers-Shaw – formerly of Mildenhall – dragged Bury's best chance wide in the first half, while home midfielder Jarid Robson was both off target and thwarted by Blues goalkeeper Luis Tibbles after the restart.

There was a late flash point when Bury's Ryan Jolland was handed his marching orders for a second bookable offence, having fouled Tommy Robinson after the young attacker switched clubs during the weekend.

And Mildenhall also felt that they should have been awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time for a foul on Lee Watkins, but the referee adjudged the offence to have been committed just outside of the box.

Going forward, with 11 games left to play Mildenhall remain second from bottom and are now six points away from getting their head above water. Bury, meanwhile, are also six points from Coggeshall Town in fifth, with the Essex side also able to boast two games in hand.

MILDENHALL: Football - Mildenhall Town v Bury Town Bury captain Ollie Fenn chats with the ref Picture Mark Westley. (7221277)

The team directly above Mildenhall are Soham Town Rangers after they slumped to a 4-0 defeat on the road at Grays Athletic.

Adalberto Pinto and Correy Davidson handed Grays a healthy half-time advantage before former Queens Park Rangers player Dennis Oli and Mitchel Hahn made sure of the outcome in the second half.

For Robbie Mason's Greens, the defeat extended their winless run in all competitions to five matches.

There was also disappointment for AFC Sudbury as they were beaten 2-1 at Barking by two late penalties from Ross Elsom.

MILDENHALL: Football - Mildenhall Town v Bury Town Jake Hayhoe saves again for Mildenhall Picture Mark Westley. (7221279)

Ex-Scunthorpe United striker Paul Hayes had given the travelling Yellows the lead before the break by turning in Phil Kelly's cross, but they were denied anything from the contest by spot kicks in the 88th minute and the first minute of stoppage time.

The defeat – Sudbury's 10th of the campaign – saw Mark Morsley's men drop down a position in the standings to eighth.

Morsley's former side Needham Market also tasted defeat, going down 2-0 at home to Royston Town in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

A goal in either half from Vance Bola did the damage for the visitors, securing a result that saw the gap between the Marketmen and the play-off places extend to seven points.

MILDENHALL: Football - Mildenhall Town v Bury Town Tommy Robinson Mildenhall Picture Mark Westley. (7221292)

The game of the day in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division came at the Bloorie.com Stadium where Newmarket Town ran out winners by the odd goal in seven against high-flying Walsham-le-Willows.

Goals from Jacob Partridge, player-manager Michael Shinn, Jack Watson and Lewis Whitehead sealed the victory for the Jockeys, who have found the back of the net 18 times from their last five games in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Hadleigh United had been in fine form since Christian Appleford's appointment as manager – winning three league games in a row – but they came back down to earth with a bump as they were hammered at home 8-2 by Woodbridge Town.

Hadleigh's Kyron Andrews made it 1-1 just before the break, but the Brettsiders duly shipped seven goals in the second half, meaning Tom Driscoll's 65-minute strike was nothing more than a consolation.

Hadleigh v Woodbridge - Dan Knight.Pic - Richard Marsham. (7221350)

Appleford's team are three points clear of fellow strugglers Long Melford, who were pegged back twice and eventually had to settle for a 2-2 draw at second-placed Godmanchester Rovers.

That has left the Villagers four points above the drop zone, while Ely City are a point worse off after they slipped to a 3-1 reverse at Norwich United.

The Robins had got themselves level at a goal apiece early on at Plantation Park thanks to centre-back Tom Williams, but two further Norwich goals earned the hosts the points.

Under the lights on Friday night there was late heartbreak for Thetford Town at home against title favourites Histon, who claimed all three points thanks Max York's stoppage-time penalty, which sealed a 2-1 win.

Hadleigh v Woodbridge - Brett Crisp.Pic - Richard Marsham. (7221354)

Bottom-of-the-table Framlingham Town were also beaten on the same night, losing 1-0 at home to Brantham Athletic. The Castlemen, who were promoted last season, are nine points from safety.

Harleston Town remain four points clear at the top of the First Division North after they put hosting Haverhill Borough to the sword, scoring six unanswered goals at the New Croft 3G.

League-leading Town have now scored 94 league goals this term, while for 15th-placed Borough it is now no win in eight, during which time they have shipped a hefty 32 goals.

Basement boys Needham Market Reserves were also in fine form in front of goal as they recorded a 6-1 win at Wisbech St Mary to move them within two points of second-from-bottom Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough (HB) v Harleston Town (HT)...Pictured: Harleston celebrate another goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7221372)

Goals from Aaron Turner and Kelvin Enaro secured Lakenheath a 2-1 win at Ipswich Wanderers, and in the process maintained their side's unbeaten start to 2019.

There was also a positive result for Cornard United as they rallied to claim a 2-2 draw from their trip to promotion-hunting Swaffham Town. Lewis Blanchett and Jack Graham netted the goals for the Ards, who have lost just one of their last games in all competitions.

Neighbours Debenham LC and Diss Town were both defeated 1-0 by King's Lynn Town Reserves and Downham Town respectively, while AFC Sudbury Reserves lost 2-1 at home to Fakenham Town.

