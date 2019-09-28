Bury Town have set-up a preliminary round clash away to Soham Town Rangers in the Buildbase FA Trophy after beating Lincoln United 3-1 on the road in the extra preliminary round tie.

Manager Ben Chenery had spoken of his hope of a better run in the cup this season and will be delighted by his team's performance, which also saw Cemal Ramadan score in his fifth consecutive match.

Ramadan opened the scoring in the second minute for the BetVictor Isthmian League North side, with Ryan Horne doubling the visiting team's lead in the 24th minute.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town..Pictured: Cemal Ramadan....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (17918258)

Lincoln United, who compete in the Northern Premier League Division One South (Step 4), pulled a goal back in the 29th minute – Scott Matthews netting – for a 2-1 half-time lead.

Bury's Jarid Robson ensured the victory in the 80th minute as he added his name to the scoresheet to set-up the Soham derby, scheduled for October 12.

Their divisional rivals Soham Town Rangers, meanwhile, were not in action this weekend.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Whitton United ..Pictured: Michael Campbell ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (17913291)

But AFC Sudbury (Isthmian North) were, as they ended a four match losing streak with an emphatic 3-0 win at home to Basildon United.

In the only league game of the day, the Step 4 team moved up an impressive eight places to a mid-table ninth with the victory, their first since beating Romford in the league on August 31.

After a goalless first half, Callum Harrison converted a 48th minute penalty to break the deadlock and it seemed the catalyst Sudbury needed.

Baris Altintop scored in the 59th minute before Reece Harris secured the three league points with a third goal for the team in the 62nd minute.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Whitton United ..Pictured: ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (17913300)

Needham Market also returned to league action with a win in the BetVictor Southern Premier Division Central.

The Step 3 team beat Bromsgrove Sporting 1-0 on the road to back up Tuesday's 3-1 home win over Leiston, and continue to put the heavy disappointment of exiting the FA Cup to Lowestoft Town behind them.

After a goalless first half, Joe Marsden's header from a Luke Ingram cross in the 67th minute proved enough to return home with all three points.

Haverhill Borough v Fakenham - Ryan Phillips.Pic - Richard Marsham. (17914190)

Stowmarket Town were also returning home with big grins as they maintained an eight point lead in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with their 3-0 away win at Norwich United.

Josh Mayhew, Matt Blake and Joe Jefford scored.

Newmarket Town also enjoyed a high-scoring league win, with a 4-0 home thrashing of Hadleigh United.

Haverhill Borough v Fakenham - Shay Griffiths.Pic - Richard Marsham. (17914191)

Joe Robinson, Jack Whiting, Jordan Foster and James Seymour scored for the Jockeys.

The Brettsiders have now not won since progressing against lower-league Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase on September 14 and have shipped 11 goals from their last three.

But Newmarket have enjoyed a better run, scoring seven while conceding just once from their last two.

Haverhill Borough v Fakenham - Ryan Swallow.Pic - Richard Marsham. (17914192)

Long Melford have also enjoyed back-to-back victories in the league, narrowly beating Wroxham 1-0 at home on Saturday to make it two wins in a row.

Jamie Griffiths volleyed from the edge of the area in the second half to secure the three points, for Melford's third win of the season so far.

But it was defeat for Haverhill Rovers, losing 2-0 away to Brantham Athletic – as they fail to score in their second successive fixture.

Walsham-le-Willows' season keeps getting tougher as they again missed out on building on their three league points, with a 2-1 defeat away to FC Clacton.

Thetford Town, in their first match since the departure of long-time boss Danny White, fell to a heavy 5-1 home defeat to Whitton United.

Max Melanson scored for the home side.

Mildenhall Town, meanwhile, beat Ely City 3-0 in Friday night's league derby.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, AFC Sudbury Reserves put four goals past Debenham LC as they beat their hosts 4-2.

Cornard United were also able to record an away victory, beating Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline.

Needham Market Reserves continued their strong start to the season as they climbed to fifth in the standings after beating second-in-the-league Diss Town by the odd goal in five.

Lakenheath, on the other hand, fell to a 3-1 away defeat at the hands of Norwich CBS.

Framlingham Town were also on the end of a defeat, as they were beaten 6-1 at home to March Town United while Haverhill Borough suffered an even worse fate as they thrashed 7-0 at home to Fakenham Town.

It was not much better news across in the First Division South, where Halstead Town returned home with nothing after falling to a 3-0 defeat away to top-of-the-table Lopes Tavares.

