A second defeat of the season for Bury Town has seen them knocked off top spot in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division.

The Blues had held their place at the summit for a number of weeks, but this afternoon's 3-0 reverse on the road at Histon has seen them drop down to third behind Maldon & Tiptree and Aveley.

The Stutes, who knocked Bury out of the Emirates FA Cup earlier in the season, took a one-goal lead into the break thanks to Simon Swinton, with a second-half brace from Ed Rolph making sure of the outcome.

Ben Chenery's men are now one point adrift of new leaders Maldon having played three games more.

It was also a disappointing afternoon for divisional rivals AFC Sudbury and Soham Town Rangers, both of whom suffered defeats.

Sudbury's loss came at the hands of visiting Cambridge City, whose two goals either side of the break came courtesy of Derek Ubah.

AFC Sudbury v Cambridge City - Tom Maycock.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (23642423)

The Yellows, who have dropped to 14th, also saw an early Tom Maycock penalty saved by City goalkeeper Dan George.

Soham, meanwhile, are one place behind AFC following their 2-1 defeat at Brentwood Town.

The Greens, whose consolation was scored by Ryan Auger four minutes from time, are without a league win since they got the better of Sudbury back on October 19.

There was plenty of goals in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, where Newmarket Town are up to second after winning a thrilling encounter 4-3 at 13th-placed Thetford Town.

Liam Hemmings netted a hat-trick for the hosting Brecklanders but it was not enough on the day as Ross Paterson (2), Scott Paterson and a penalty from captain Jack Watson earned the travelling Jockeys all three points.

At the other end of the table Hadleigh United remain bottom despite making it back-to-back 3-2 wins – this time over Walsham-le-Willows (15th).

Visiting Walsham twice took the lead but goals from Brett Crisp and Joel Glover before the break pegged them back.

In the second half it seemed as though the spoils were going to be shared until one minute from time when Kyle Cassell's effort from distance secured the victory for Christian Appleford's men, who are level on points with Gorleston above them.

Mildenhall Town (14th) won for the first time at home since October 22 by beating fourth-placed Long Melford 3-0.

New signing James Hall broke the deadlock in the second half before substitute Ben Nolan made sure a much-needed home triumph with a late double.

Up the top the Stowmarket Town express train continues to motor down the track as they recorded a 3-0 victory on the road at Stanway Rovers.

Christy Finch, Dom Docherty and an own goal did the damage for the unbeaten Old Gold & Blacks, who now hold a 16-point advantage over Newmarket in second.

Football - Stanway Rovers v Stowmarket Town - Dominic Docherty celebrates Stowmarkets third goal Picture - Neil Dady. (23643795)

Ely City (18th) – fresh from the news that manager Brady Stone will step down at the end of the month – lost 1-0 at Woodbridge Town while it was a day to forget for 16th-placed Haverhill Rovers, who were beaten 5-0 away at Norwich United.

The goal theme continued down in the First Division North as Lakenheath (3rd) surrendered leads of 2-0 and 4-2 to lose 5-4 at Leiston Reserves.

Shaun Avis, Reece Clarke, Rafal Wozniak and Ryan Weaver all netted for Heath as they slip nine points behind table-topping Mulbarton Wanderers with two games in hand.

Mulbarton moved to the summit after beating Cornard United (12th) 4-1, while Framlingham Town stay 18th after losing 3-1 away at Sheringham and AFC Sudbury Reserves (16th) were on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline at Fakenham Town.

However, Diss Town fared much better at home against Great Yarmouth Town, who were beaten 4-0 at Brewers Green Lane.

Ryan Swift helped himself to a brace with accompanying goals coming from Ryan Fuller and James Baughurst.

The Tangerines – with nine goals without reply in their last two league games – stay sixth, level on points with the two teams above them.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening Haverhill Borough (15th) won for the third time in five league fixtures thanks to a 2-1 home triumph at the expense of Needham Market Reserves (10th).

Tom Thulborn and Ryan Swallow accounted for Borough's goals, with Callum Page responding for Needham's second string.

Needham Market's first team (15th) did not fare much better in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central Division as their habit of conceding late goals haunted them once again.

On this occasion it was Biggleswade Town who scored in the last minute to leave Bloomfields with a 1-0 victory in tow.

As for Halstead Town, they moved up to third in the First Division South with a resounding 8-1 win victory at Benfleet.

Chris Harris bagged a hat-trick for the Humbugs, with further goals coming from Jake Brown (2), Callum Vincent (2) and Jordan Pavett completing the rout.

