Bury Town showed great powers of recovery to claim all three points from today's trip to Dereham Town and maintain their unbeaten start to the new BetVictor Isthmian League North Division campaign.

The travelling Blues found themselves two goals behind with only 18 minutes on the clock, with Adam Hipperson (penalty) and Ryan Hawkins finding the back of the net for the hosts.

But two goals either side of the break from Cemal Ramadan – who has now scored seven times in his last four appearances – restored parity before Ollie Hughes' effort in the 69th minute secured all three points for Ben Chenery's men.

Football - Bury Town v AFC Sudbury;Location - Ram Meadow (BSE)Pictured - Cemal Ramadan;Picture - Neil Dady................................................................................................................................................................................................. (17154327)

The result has moved second-placed Bury to within a point of league-leading Maldon & Tiptree, having played a game more than their Essex counterparts.

In contrast, Needham Market had an afternoon to forget as they were thrashed 4-0 at fellow BetVictor Southern Premier Central outfit Lowestoft Town in the second round qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup.

Goals from Shaun Bammant, Jake Read (2) and Travis Cole did the damage for the hosting Trawlerboys, who are managed by former AFC Sudbury boss Jamie Godbold.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket Town have moved five points clear at the summit after they recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Stanway Rovers at Greens Meadow.

Tom Bullard and Dave Cowley put the Old Gold & Blacks in the ascendancy, which made it 24 consecutive goals without conceding on home soil for Rick Andrews' side.

However, in front of an impressive crowd of 370, that run of shut outs was eventually ended in the second half via an Andrew Wood penalty, though it did little to affect the outcome as Stowmarket chalked up an eighth league win of the season.

Elsewhere, there was a debut to remember for Jordan Foster as he scored twice in Newmarket Town's come-from-behind 3-1 triumph at the expense of struggling Gorleston.

FOOTBALL: Newmarket v Gorleston Jordan Foster with a brace for Newmatket Town. Picture by Mark Westley. (17151016)

Joel Watts put the visitors in front after just five minutes at the Tristel Stadium but Jockeys player-manager Michael Shinn soon responded with an equaliser.

After that it was all about the attack-minded Foster, who recently joined Newmarket from neighbouring Ely City.

As for the Robins, they played out a 1-1 draw at home with second-placed Norwich United. Captain Jamie Alsop's free-kick sent Ely into the break a goal to the good but the away side responded shortly after the restart through Ben Fowkes.

The hosts' hopes of winning the game were lifted just after the hour mark when Norwich goalkeeper Ryan Dickerson was sent off for handball outside of the area, but they could not find a second and match-winning goal.

FOOTBALL: Newmarket v Gorleston Ben Robinson NewmarketPicture by Mark Westley. (17151015)

Mildenhall Town headed to Whitton United unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions but that sequence came to an end following a 2-0 defeat on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Former Long Melford winger Pablo Chaves was on the scoresheet for Whitton, with the Spaniard's former club suffering a 4-0 defeat on the road at Kirkley & Pakefield.

Bottom-of-the-table Thetford Town's winless run continues to stretch back to the opening weekend of the season after they lost 4-1 at Woodbridge Town, where Max Melanson scored a consolation penalty for the Brecklanders. After the match, manager Danny White – appointed in October 2015 – revealed that he had decided to resign from his post.

Haverhill Rovers had won their previous two Premier Division games – scoring seven goals in the process – but they were left frustrated today as Swaffham Town recorded a 1-0 victory at the New Croft.

Gallery1

The poor start to the season continued for second-from-bottom Walsham-le-Willows as they lost 2-0 at home to Brantham Athletic, while under the lights on Friday evening Hadleigh United fell to a 3-1 reverse at home against FC Clacton.

The Brettsiders actually took a ninth-minute lead in the encounter via Kyron Andrews' header but Clacton responded with three unanswered goals.

Halstead Town no longer lead the way in the First Division South after they lost 2-1 at home to Barkingside. Jordan Pavett halved the deficit for the Humbugs in the second half but it was not enough to spark a comeback as Mark McLean's men drop to third behind Lopes Tavares and today's conquerors.

With the Suffolk Senior Cup taking priority over First Division North fixtures, Lakenheath knocked out holders Achilles 2-0 courtesy of goals from Shaun Avis and Ryan Weaver.

Framlingham Town put their league struggles to one side to beat Bungay Town 3-0 with the goals coming from Lewis Dyer, Max Willett and Danny Smith, while Cornard United won by the same scoreline at Capel Plough.

Scott Sloots, George Vallentyne and Adam Green all netted for the Ards, who have won back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

Debenham LC required a penalty shootout to advance beyond Brantham Athletic Reserves after a 0-0 draw, while AFC Sudbury Reserves and Needham Market Reserves both won well, seeing off Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves (4-2) and Leiston St Margarets (5-0) respectively.

There was not such positive news for Haverhill Borough though as they bowed out of the competition, losing by the odd goal in seven to Henley Athletic.

* For reaction to these results, plus a look ahead at what is to come next weekend, see the forthcoming print editions on Thursday and Friday.