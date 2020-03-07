There was late heartbreak for Bury Town supporters at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium (attendance 342) as the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division play-off chasers conceded a 93rd minute goal to draw 2-2 with 16th-placed Hullbridge Sports.

Bury had dominated a goalless first half and looked to be on their way to a routine home victory when Cruise Nyadzayo produced a fantastic finish from the corner of the 18-yard box within a minute of the second period starting.

But they were unable to build on that advantage before, with five minutes of the regular 90 remaining, neither goalkeeper Daniel Barden or Alex Henderson were able to get anything on an in-swinging corner and Emmanuel Okunja rammed home the loose ball.

It looked like Bury had encountered a lucky escape though when they hit back within a minute when Sports' keeper Lewis Greene allowed a scruffy low effort from Ross Crane to go squirm in under his dive.

But a failure to deal with another corner, this time from the other side, cost them victory as Norwich City loanne Barden could not claim the delivery again and centre-back Mike Agboola headed in at the far post.

The final whistle blew within a minute of the re-start, though the blow was softened by hearing play-off rivals Heybridge Swifts (3rd) had lost 1-0 at home to Cambridge City while Aveley (5th) had drawn 1-1 at Soham Town Rangers to leave them third and move level on points with the two sides above them.

Football - Bury Town v Hullbridge Sports - Jumping for joy, Cruise Nyadzayo celebrates - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (31018486)

Despite denying promotion-hunting Aveley points, Soham Town Rangers' fans at Julius Martin Lane would have had the same frustrating feeling at the conclusion of the game as at Ram Meadow, with only an 85th minute penalty from Shad Ngandu denying them a victory against a side who ended with 10 men.

Top scorer Sam Mulready had put Robbie Mason's side into the lead in the 15th minute as they looked to bounce b2ack from a 4-1 home defeat tobasement side Romford a fortnight ago.

The home victory odds were enhanced when Aveley's Alexander Akrofi was sent off in the 70th minute.

But there was late heartache when Soham conceded a late penalty with the point keeping them in 13th place.

Football - Bury Town v Hullbridge Sports - Ross Crane scores Bury Towns second goal - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (31018487)

Meanwhile, in-form AFC Sudbury's trip to Witham Town never got going with it announced the The Simarco Stadium pitch had failed a morning pitch inspection.

The afternoon's results saw Mark Morsley's side, who had won their last three 2-1, following victory against basement side Romford on Wednesday evening, drop a place to 10th.

Up a level in the BetVictor Isthmian Southern Premier Central, Needham Market held second-placed Peterborough Sports, who had won five of their last six, to a goalless draw.

Kevin Horlock's side, who dropped a place to 13th in the table, were indebeted to goalkeeper Marcus Garnham for pulling off a great save with 20 minutes remaining, but did create chances themselves to claim all three points.

There was no doubt where the result of the day locally came from with Newmarket Town, who had lost their last five games in all competitions, bouncing back in style at The Tristel Stadium with a 10-2 trouncing of ninth-placed Whitton United.

Their 12th home victory in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, bettered only by leaders Stowmarket Town (13), featured four goals for Ross Paterson and a hat-trick inside the first half-an-hour for returning striker Lewis Whitehead.

Winger Jordan Foster scored a quickfire second-half brace while Jack Whiting also got in on the act as the Jockeys ran riot to bounce back from their 4-2 home defeat to Stowmarket a week previously.

Whitton had pulled a goal back at 3-0 down but Michael Shinn's side led 5-1 at the break thanks to two Ross Paterson finishes.

The result leaves Newmarket in fourth place but moves them to within five points of the second potential promotion place, with Norwich United not playing.

At the top of the table, Stowmarket Town, pulled off a dramatic comeback with 10 men to come from 2-0 down at home to Long Melford to win 4-2 and keep their unbeaten league record going.

It also saw Rick Andrews' side stretch their advantage at the summit to 18 points, having played two games more than Norwich United.

In front of a crowd of 312, Stowmarket had been in control when captain for the day Anton Clarke was sent off for handling in the penalty box in the 43rd minute and Nathan Rowe dispatched the penalty for a 1-0 lead to the visitors at half-time.

TheVillagers, who had gone three games without a win and only had two wins in their last 10, doubled their advantage in the 50th minute before the Old Gold & Blacks started their comeback five minutes later through top scorer Josh Mayhew.

Centre-back Jack Ainsley equalised in the 77th minute before Greens Meadow erupted as Christy Finch put them into the lead, before Matt Black made a memorable three points safe in the third minute of added time.

Mildenhall Town bounced back from their first defeat in six games, 4-0 at Kirkley & Pakefield, with a 4-1 away win at Swaffham Town to move two places up the table to eighth.

Hall were in full control at the interval with a 3-0 lead after a brace from James Hall following two penalties, the second a follow-up, sandwiched between an effort from Matt Green.

Lawrence Hammond, who had only been on the pitch less than five minutes, made it four before a consolation for the 15th-placed home side.

There were several important games towards the foot of the table which took place on Friday evening, with basement side Gorleston drawing level on points with Hadleigh United following a 6-0 thrashing of out-of-form Walsham-le-Willows.

Football - Bury Town v Hullbridge Sports - Ollie Hughes has a shot blocked by Michael Agboola - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (31018488)

Fergus O'Callaghan's side had Craig Nurse sent off at 3-0 down with the hosts going on to score another three to plunge the visitors into further trouble from a game the manager had viewed as 'must win'.

It leaves Walsham in 17th but just four points off the bottom spot relegation place having played a game more than the bottom two.

Thetford Town are nine points clear in 16th though after ending a nine-game wait for a victory with a 3-2 victory at relegation-threatened Ely City, having trailed 2-0 at the Ellgia Stadium.

Two goals inside two minutes, the second a great angled finish, put Ely in control before a 20-yarder from Johnny Conroy halved the deficit heading into the break.

Within five minutes of the restart Max Melanson fired in from the edge of the area for 2-2 before a great finish from Tanner Call from an Andrew Wood cross in the 77th minute proved to be decisive for all three points.

It leaves Ely just four points off both the bottom two having played three games more than each of them.

A good second-half performance at Woodbridge Town saw Hadleigh United earn a point in a 3-3 draw to bounce back from defeat.

After Joel Glover fired Hadleigh into a 1-0 lead within nine minute, Woodbridge shot into a 3-1 lead by the half-way point of the half with Ryan Keeble and former Ipswich Town captain Carlos Edwards among the scorers.

Ben Elliott brought it back to 3-2 early in the second half before their chances of taking anything from the game nosedived with the dismissal of striker Matt Hayden in the 67th minute when he was shown a second yellow card for diving in the penalty area.

But Glover silenced the home crowd by claiming the equaliser 15 minutes from time, with Hadleigh, who featured loan goalkeeper Jack Spurling (Felixstowe & Walton United) in Nick Punter's absence, managing to hold on for what could be a precious point.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North Lakenheath moved up to second in the table with a 1-0 home win against Leiston Reserves, thanks to a Tom Williams second-half header.

Haverhill Borough (17th) ensured Steve Eastaugh's wait for his first win as Diss Town (10th) manager goes into a third game with a 2-1 home win.

Lewis Lindsday scored the 89th minute winner at The New Croft after The Tangerines had made it 1-1 against the run of play with Ashley Rankin scoring on his return to the club, following a Tom Thulborn second-half penalty.

Debenham LC (9th) were 3-2 winners at eighth-placed Sheringham to close the gap between the two sides to four points with the Hornets holding four games in hand, and three on Ipswich Wanderers in seventh, with three games in hand.

AFC Sudbury Reserves (14th) played out a goalless draw at home to mid-table Great Yarmouth Town while Framlingham Town (15th) lost 3-0 at home to 18th-placed King's Lynn Town Reserves.

Needham Market Reserves (12th) lost 2-0 at home to league leaders Mulbarton Wanderers.

On Friday evening, Cornard United manager Tom Clark suffered his first defeat in charge as the Ards went down 4-1 at home to Ipswich Wanderers.

See here for a match report and a video of all the goals, with one looking a contender for goal of the season in the division.

Finally, Halstead Town, who were without a fixture today, started the day in sixth in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, having seen their Thursday evening game at Fire United called off shortly before kick-off to a waterlogged pitch. But results elsewhere saw them drop a place to seventh and five points off the automatic promotion places having played more games than most their rivals.

