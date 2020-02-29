Stowmarket Town have beaten Newmarket Town 4-2 to extend their lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Two early goals from Josh Mayhew – in the 12th and 14th minutes – proved the difference, as the prolific goalscorer claimed a first-half hat-trick.

Stow's Tom Bullard was sent off in the 84th minute but, with the score at 4-2 at the time, the visitors had already done the damage as they held on to return from the Demcom stadium with three points.

FOOTBALL: Newmarket Town v Stowmarket Josh Mayhew with his second goal in his hatrick Picture by Mark Westley. (30458225)

The league leaders dominated the first period with Mayhew wrapping up his three goals in the 36th minute, before Newmarket quickly fired back with a goal from Mark Lovell in the 37th minute for a 3-1 score at the break.

Ross Paterson then pulled the Jockeys within one goal in the 59th minute and pushed hard for the equaliser but were halted by Stow goalkeeper James Bradbrook with some key stops.

Substitute Dave Cowley capped the victory with a goal in the 78th minute as he was welcomed back from injury – he came on for Dom Docherty in the 53rd minute.

Meanwhile AFC Sudbury have moved up two places in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division, as they claimed a 2-1 victory over second-placed Heybridge Swifts.

Sudbury (11th) saw a healthy crowd of 404 watch on as Callum Harrison converted two second-half penalties to claim all three points at home.

Swifts' Alex Teniola had fired the visitors into the lead in the 61st minute before a 75th minute foul in the box led to the referee pointing to the spot for the home side.

Harrison stepped up to score and and then followed it up with a further penalty in the 85th minute.

A good result for Mark Morsley's men ahead of their trip to basement side Romford on Wednesday evening.

But AFC Sudbury Reserves were thrashed 5-0 away to Downham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North as they fell to successive defeats.

Finally, Thetford Town were in action at home to Woodbridge Town in their first fixture in three weeks in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, falling to a 6-3 defeat.

