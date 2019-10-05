There was little to smile about for the majority of Iliffe East clubs, with defeats for all but three sides across Steps 3 to 6.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket Town continued their increasingly unstoppable march towards the title with a fourth successive victory.

The 4-1 home win over Thetford Town means they remain eight points clear at the top of the standings.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Woodbridge Town FC...Pictured: Josh Mayhew....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (18586398)

Josh Mayhew headed Stow ahead after just two minutes before Elliot Smith equalised in the 30th minute for a 1-1 half-time score.

But second-half goals from Jack Ainsley, George Quantrell and Seb Dunbar ensured a home win and another three points for Stow, who have now dropped just four points of the 36 on offer so far.

Their visitors, on the other hand, are under the tutelage of new player-manager Matt Morton and already know they are 'fighting for their lives' in the division.

Great Cornard v Lakenheath - Lakenheaths JAmes Buckmaster celebrates his goal..Pic - Richard Marsham. (18583014)

They had been looking to build on Wednesday's 3-2 win away to Walsham-le-Willows, who replaced them at the bottom of the league.

The Willows will remain the basement side for at least a few more days after falling to a 2-1 loss at home to Long Melford.

Both teams have found it tough to be competitive this season, with Melford going into the encounter with three victories to their name and Walsham just the one.

But Melford are very much on the up, with two wins coming in consecutive games ahead of the trip to Walsham (one league, one cup fixture) and they are now on a three game winning streak in all competitions.

Great Cornard v Lakenheath - Cornards Ezra Drann and Lakenheaths Reece Clarke..Pic - Richard Marsham. (18583013)

Callum Hemson put The Villagers a goal up on 18 minutes, with a second-half free kick from Jamie Griffiths sealing the points.

Walsham have now suffered seven successive defeats.

Lakenheath were the only other side able to muster a win on the day, beating Cornard United by the odd goal in three on the road in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Great Cornard v Lakenheath - Cornards Kade Ivatt and Lakenheaths Sam Hawley..Pic - Richard Marsham. (18583015)

The visitors are just four points adrift of second place in the standings with at least one game in hand over the top nine placed teams.

Ryan Sanders, in his debut since rejoining Lakenheath from Thetford this week, will certainly be welcome to stay after firing Heath ahead early on.

Shaun Avis then doubled their lead in the second half, with Cornard grabbing a consolation with the final kick of the game.

(18583159)

Honours were even between AFC Sudbury Reserves and Haverhill Borough in the division, with a goal apiece.

The draw is much needed for Borough, with the visitors still smarting from last weekend's 7-0 dismantling by Fakenham.

Harry Farrow scored for Borough.

And Framlingham Town, in their first season back at Step 6 after last year's inaugural campaign at Step 5, sit a lowly 18th in the standings with just one victory to their name so far.

Football - Bury Town v Tilbury;Location - Ram Meadow (BSE)Pictured - Cemal Ramadan;Picture - Neil (18583156)

They were unable to make it a second win as they drew 2-2 at home to Sheringham.

Meanwhile in the BetVictor Southern Premier Division Central, Needham Market fell to a single goal defeat at the hands of Banbury United at Bloomfields.

Bury Town also fell to defeat at home, in the BetVictor Isthmian League North, with a 2-1 loss to Tilbury.

It had been a chance to rise to the top of the standings – with league leaders Maldon & Tiptree not in action – but two goals from Marlon Agyakwa in the 18th and 27th minute sunk those hopes.

Ryan Jolland pulled a goal back in the 43rd minute, but their visitors held on.

AFC Sudbury were also on the losing end of their match, falling to a 3-1 away loss at Brentwood Town.

Brentwood's Andy Freeman opened the scoring in the sixth minute with Tom Maycock pulling his side level in the 18th minute.

But Sudbury conceded two spot kicks, both converted, in the 43rd and 77th minutes to end the game with nothing to show from it.

Soham Town Rangers, for the third Saturday in a row, do not have a weekend fixture.

Back in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Ely City fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Wroxham, while Haverhill Rovers were hit for three at home to Norwich United.

After a strong start to the league season, Rovers have now lost their last three league encounters without scoring, shipping six goals in the same period.

Ely have shipped four without scoring, with back-to-back league defeats.

Mildenhall Town were on the losing end of a 3-2 scoreline away to Gorleston, to hand their hosts only their second win of the season so far.

Jack Brame and Ollie Canfer scored Town's goals.

Newmarket Town were also narrow losers away to Kirkley & Pakefield via a 2-1 score.

Mark Lovell slid in to put the Jockeys a goal ahead early on, but their hosts found enough to equalise and then go ahead.

In the First Division North, Diss Town lost their second-place in the league standings after falling to a 2-1 defeat away to Downham Town.

Debenham LC also fell to defeat, losing 3-0 at home to Mulbarton Wanderers, who leapfrogged Diss into second.

Needham Market Reserves were also defeated, losing 3-1 away to Fakenham Town.

Hadleigh United, meanwhile, beat Woodbridge Town 2-1 at home on Friday night in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.