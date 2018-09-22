Saturday's local football round-up

The road to Wembley in the FA Cup may have been emphatically slammed shut on Haverhill Rovers this afternoon, but both AFC Sudbury and Needham Market will get second bites of the cherry after they secured replays on the road.

Haverhill Town v Leatherhead - Ben Bradley..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4331952)

Rovers had enjoyed their best run in the competition since the 2007/08 season, knocking out fellow New Croft tenants Haverhill Borough and higher-league Maldon & Tiptree along the way.

However, Leatherhead proved to be a step too far for Marc Abbott's men, who shipped six unanswered goals against their Bostik League Premier Division visitors.

Goals from Shaun Okojie and Robert Cullen put the Tanners in command at the break, before second-half braces courtesy of captain Elliot Benyon and Travis Gregory convincingly sealed their side's progress through to the third qualifying round.

Haverhill Town v Leatherhead - Perry Moody..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4331962)

AFC Sudbury were also up against a Bostik Premier side in Bognor Regis Town and will travel back from Sussex with a 1-1 draw to show for their efforts.

The Yellows, who play a level below their hosts, fell behind in just the third minute, but they responded through Callum Harrison's 11th-minute header.

It could have got even better for Sudbury in the second half when Baris Altintop sent in a curling effort, but the ball cannoned against the crossbar.

Those two teams will meet again at King's Marsh Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm) – the same night in which Needham Market will play host to Met Police in their replay after today's 2-2 draw.

Dan Morphew and Adam Mills were on target for the travelling Marketmen, who had to survive the closing stages with 10 men.

In the Bostik League North Division, Panayiotis Boxer made an instant impact on his Mildenhall Town debut with a goal that rescued his new side a 1-1 draw at Grays Athletic.

The midfielder only joined The Hall from Hadley FC yesterday, but his 82nd-minute effort cancelled out Michael Mignot's first-half deadlock-breaker for the hosts.

The result still means Mildenhall are awaiting their first league win of the season – having drawn four of their first six – but it has lifted them up two places to 16th.

There was no such luck for Soham Town Rangers, meanwhile, as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Aveley.

Robbie Mason's Greens remain bottom of the table, having lost five and drawn the other of their opening six encounters.

Elsewhere, Stowmarket Town maintained their grip on the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division summit with a 5-0 thrashing of Long Melford at Greens Meadow.

FOOTBALL: Newmarket v Clacton Jacob Partridge white boots who scored Newmarkets Winner Picture Mark Westley. (4331879)

Ollie Canfer kept up his fine form in front of goal, taking his tally to seven in his last four appearances with a brace.

Josh Mayhew, Luke Read and an own goal completed a miserable afternoon for Jamie Bradbury's visitors, who had gone into the game on a high after beating high-flying Histon last time out.

Newmarket Town continued their reputation of rarely being dull as they came from behind to beat FC Clacton 4-3 at the Bloorie.com Stadium.

The hosting Jockeys were 3-2 down at half-time and looked to be heading for a defeat until their player-manager Michael Shinn curled in a late trademark free-kick.

And they were not done there because deep into stoppage-time Jacob Partridge rose highest to head in a late winner for Shinn's men, who have found the net nine times in their last two home games.

Framlingham Town picked up their first point since securing promotion to Step 5, but it is bound to be tinged with disappointment after they spurned a two-goal lead to draw with Gorleston at Badingham Road.

Goals from Max Willett and Danny Smith had put the bottom-of-the-table Castlemen in the ascendancy before the visitors from the Norfolk coast rallied to claim a share of the spoils.

Hadleigh United were also guilty of throwing away a two-goal advantage as they crashed to a 4-2 home defeat to Godmanchester Rovers.

Danny Thrower and Jack Severy put the Brettsiders into the ascendancy, only for Godmanchester to score four times without reply after the break – including a goal apiece from former Soham duo Buster Harradine and Matt Allan.

The returning Valter Rocha was among the goals on Friday evening for Thetford Town as they won 2-1 on the road at Ely City, while Walsham-le-Willows preserved their unbeaten run at home in the league with a 1-1 draw against Norwich United.

Ely City v Thetford Town - Thetfords Valter Rocha and Elys Sam Goodge.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4330495)

Midfielder Matt Collins found the back of the net for Walsham for the second league game in a row.

Harleston Town are five points clear at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North after they won 2-1 at Wisbech St Mary.

Nathan Russell and Scott Roberts were on target for Adam Gusterson's charges, who have scored 32 goals from 10 matches this term – a return of eight more than any other side in the division.

High-profile new signing Jamie Guy was not available for Debenham LC, but that did not stop them from recording a 2-0 home triumph at the expense of AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Luke Taylor got the ball rolling, with a Craig Jennings penalty sealing the three points for Leon Moore's team.

FOOTBALL: Newmarket v Clacton Tom Newman scores for Newmarket Picture Mark Westley. (4331882)

It is three wins from three for new Cornard United bosses Michael Schofield and Matt Grove after their side dismantled Ipswich Wanderers 4-0 on Friday night.

Kade Ivatt helped himself to two goals, while Sean Bartlett and the returning Lewis Blanchett also got in on the act against a side that had hit Cornard for six just last month.

Aaron Turner will have to wait at least another week to complete a century of goals in a Lakenheath shirt after today's 1-1 draw at Norwich CBS.

The playmaker needs just one more goal to bring up three figures for the newly-promoted side, but it was striker Matt Hayden who found the back of the net on this occasion.

It was the same scoreline for Diss Town as Stacey Payne scored in their score-draw with Swaffham Town, while Haverhill Borough and Needham Market Reserves were both on the receiving end of 3-0 defeats to Downham Town and King's Lynn Town Reserves respectively.

Diss, Norfolk. ..Football action from Diss Town FC vs Dereham Town FC - Stacey Payne..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (4331844)

It was a much brighter day for Thurlow Nunn League First Division South table-toppers Halstead Town, though, as they won 5-1 away from home at Burnham Ramblers.

Jordan Pavett was the hero for the travelling Humbugs with a hat-trick, accompanied by goals from Marcus Warren and Kane Gilbert.

* For reaction, reports and pictures from this weekend's matches, as well as a look ahead at what is to come next, see our upcoming print editions.