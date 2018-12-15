Bitterly cold temperatures and icy gusts may not have seemed like the perfect conditions for a game of football, but it led to a number of high scoring results across the local non-league scene.

AFC Sudbury were the biggest beneficiaries as they scored an incredible eight goals to blow a visiting Dereham Town apart in the Bostik League North with an 8-2 victory.

Eight proved to be the magic number for the Step 4 side, with the game thoroughly put to bed with a Reece Harris second-half hat-trick scored in just eight minutes.

It was only their second home win of the season – from eight attempts – as they made up for lost time and climb to a season high ninth in the league.

Paul Hayes put the side 2-0 ahead with goals in the 22nd and 40th minute before Callum Harrison netted in the 42nd minute to leave The Yellows three goals to the good at the break.

Things only got better with Harris netting the first of his three goals in the 53rd minute, quickly followed by two more in the 58th and 61st minute.

Dereham's Joe Gatting pulled one back in the 67th minute before Sudbury's Tom Monk netted a seventh goal for his team.

Each side had a final word, with Gatting getting a brace in the 88th minute, followed by a Mekhi McKenzie score in the final minute to wrap up a 10-goal fixture and leave them in good spirits with a 11-day break until their Boxing Day home clash with Mildenhall Town.

Football Mildenhall v Brentwood Mildenhall keeper Blake Horton make a save. Picture Mark Westley. (6021229)

Mildenhall Town, on the other hand, would probably like another go at Saturday's visit from Brentwood Town, as they fell to a hefty 6-0 defeat.

Going in just one goal down at the break – courtesy of a Charlee Hughes score in the 29th minute – it did not seem impossible for the home side to get back into the match.

But a 60th minute penalty, scored by Tony Stokes, seemed to rock the Mildenhall defence before a Hughes second in the 72nd minute broke open the floodgates.

Further scores came in the 76th, 79th and 82nd minute to sink 'Hall hopes of gaining anything from their final game before travelling to AFC Sudbury.

Football Mildenhall v Brentwood Evans Kouassi Mildenhall Picture Mark Westley. (6021232)

It was Mildenhall's ninth loss of their season from 17 outings, which has seen them concede 37 goals, while only securing three victories so far.

It has been a similar season for Soham Town Rangers who, despite lying one place off the bottom of the league, have won four games to Mildenhall's three.

But their trip to top-of-the-table Bowers & Pitsea was not one of them, as they fell to a 3-1 loss.

They had gone a goal ahead, with Sam Mulready scoring a penalty in the 25th minute, but been pipped back on the stroke of half time for a 1-1 score at the break.

Bury Town v Barking - Oliver Hughes celebrates his second goal.Pic - Richard Marsham. (6021352)

They struggled to find chances in open play in the second half as the home side scored a second (63') and then third (90') to close the game down.

It was never going to be an easy task away to the league leaders but they will still have to bounce back from defeat as they prepare to next host Bury Town in the Boxing Day derby.

Bury Town will travel on December 26 with a lighter heart, having beaten Barking FC 2-1 in their final home game of the year.

Ben Chenery's men have worked hard to make the Denny Bros Stadium a tough place for their opposition to come and lie fourth in the table on home performances alone – with 17 of a possible 30 points secured in home fixtures.

In a tightly fought game, the Blues' Olly Hughes found the net after 25 minutes as he got on the end of a cross into the box to put the home team ahead.

But Barking fought back with a well-scored goal in the 36th minute, as they momentarily upped their tempo with some smooth passing before firing past an isolated Luis Tibbles in goal.

Bury Town v Barking - Oliver Hughes heads in his first goal.Pic - Richard Marsham. (6021353)

Bury Town were not content to leave it here, however, as they showed they also had the ability to play one-touch passes.

On the stroke of half-time, one of those pacey runs came together in its entirety with Ipswich Town loanee Ryley Scott making a dash down the right before putting in a skilful cross, at full pace, from the goal-line.

Hughes, as ever, was running into the box and arrived at the perfect time to guide the ball past the Barking keeper, for his and the team's second.

Bury Town v Barking - Ryley Scott.Pic - Richard Marsham. (6021386)

The goal proved to be crucial as Bury came out a confident looking side for the second half, and their work-rate across the field was high as they dominated possession for much of the half and kept the ball largely out of danger areas.

They held on well for the win and three points ahead of a 10 day break from fixtures.

Bury Town v Barking - Oliver Hughes celebrates his first goal.Pic - Richard Marsham. (6021354)

Needham Market, meanwhile, have had a disappointing day – as their 480 mile round trip to Weymouth for this afternoon's Round One clash in the FA Trophy turned out to be for nothing, as match officials called the game off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Although Weymouth have said the tie could be played on Tuesday, Needham Market have said they are trying to rearrange it for a weekend.

Football action from Diss Town FC v Cornard - Hayden Payne takes a strike at goal. ..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (6020958)

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Newmarket Town fell to a surprise 2-0 loss away to Great Yarmouth Town – a team who had only two wins and six points to their name ahead of the Jockeys' trip.

After stringing together a winning run, Michael Shinn's men seem to have slipped back into inconsistent form; but, for now, remain ninth.

Haverhill Rovers, a place below in tenth, missed out on the chance to climb above their Newmarket rivals, as they recorded a 2-2 draw away at Hadleigh United despite going two goals ahead.

Alfie Carroll controlled a Marc Abbott cross before smashing it into the roof of the net after 16 minutes for Rovers first, before Jake Noble netted after half an hour at the back post to see Rovers take a 2-0 lead into the half-time.

Football action from Diss Town FC v Cornard - Cornard's Michael Schofield..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (6020960)

But the home team had something to say in the second half, as they threw themselves at the game and were rewarded after 57 minutes, with a Danny Smy goal.

Just four minutes later, and Hadleigh were back level with a Ben Elliot equaliser in the 61st minute as it proved to be a game of two halves.

Long Melford will also be pleased to have secured a point, with their 2-2 draw away to top five team Wroxham.

Hassan Ally scored both goals for the visitors to see them return from Norfolk with a hard-earned draw.

Football action from Diss Town FC v Cornard - Cornard goalkeeper Matthew Grove..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (6020961)

And Brady Stone's Ely City, who just weeks ago were in crisis, suddenly find themselves in 13th in the league after a better run, including a 2-1 home win over Kirkley & Pakefield in their last outing.

It seems them unbeaten in three league matches and returning seven points, despite top scorer Sam Reed currently sidelined with injury.

Steve Holder netted a brace either side of the half for Ely to secure all three league points.

It was also good news for Stowmarket Town, with their 2-0 away win at Gorleston stretching their unbeaten run to 10 games (in all competitions) while also cutting the gap to second place in the league, to one point.

Football Lakenheath v Harleston Nathan Stone heads for Harlestone Lakenheath keeper Dan Corston Picture Mark Westley. (6021230)

Second-half goals from Sam Nunn and Max Melanson proved enough for the promotion-hopefuls to stay in the battle at the top.

But Walsham-le-Willows battle at the top took a heavy dent, as they fell to a 4-0 defeat at home to Woodbridge Town. The visitors inflicted revenge for Walsham's 2-0 win in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season.

The result sees Woodbridge climb above Walsham and push Trevor Newman's outfit down to sixth in the table.

Framlingham Town were also unable to overcome their visitors, as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to FC Clacton.

Football Lakenheath v Harleston Ryan Weaver Lakenheath tackled by Jake Anema Harlestone Picture Mark Westley. (6021231)

It sees the club, who are new to Step 5 this season, continue to struggle to find their feet at this level.

It was also bad news for Thetford Town, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Brantham Athletic.

The result, coupled with the outcomes of surrounding games, sees Danny White's team drop two places in the league to 16th position.

Meanwhile in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, it seems rumours of a new manager might have had a positive impact at Haverhill Borough.

The Step 6 club thrashed their Wisbech St Mary visitors 7-1 to recover from a two-match losing streak.

Ryan Swallow netted after just two minutes to suggest the home side were in scoring form, before Cameron Watson found a second after 25 minutes.

FOOTBALL - Halstead Town v White Ensign...Pictured: Halstead celebrate a goal from Tom Cook...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6021091)

Wisbech pulled one back for a 2-1 half-time scoreline. But Borough came out firing in the second half and left their opposition shivering in their icy dust as they ran riot.

Joe Fanthorpe and Swallow netted alongside a second half hat-trick for on form striker Craig Pruden, to leave him with 14 goals to his name so far this season.

It was a less exciting scoreline at Diss Town, however, as they hosted Cornard United in a goalless draw.

The result, between two bottom-half-of-the-table clubs did not prove to be the game to change either of their seasons.

FOOTBALL - Halstead Town v White Ensign...Pictured: Tom Cook hangs his head as a shot at goal misses in the last few minutes of the match...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6021095)

The same was true of the much-publicised top-of-the-table clash between leaders Harleston Town and sixth-placed Lakenheath.

Harleston went into the derby having suffered just their third defeat of the season in their last fixture, while Lakenheath went into it having kept just their first clean sheet in their last outing.

But the 1-1 end result at The Pit saw the visitors remain seven points clear at the top of the division while Lakenheath stay in sixth.

Debenham LC (11th) were unable to follow up on a win in their last league game, as they fell to a 2-0 away loss at March Town United while basement side Needham Market Reserves were beaten 4-2 at home to Norwich CBS.

FOOTBALL - Halstead Town v White Ensign...Pictured: Chris Morris shoots inside the penalty area and there are claims of a handball ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6021096)

Halstead Town, meanwhile, fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to White Ensign in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South.

Going into the match just two points behind the league leaders, it was a chance for the Humbugs to leapfrog them and go top of the league.

But, instead, the Essex side were on the losing end of the 2-1 score, despite their visitors spending most of the game on the back foot.

Halstead's Cook scored after just two minutes to give the home team hope of a good result but White Ensign's Munyard equalised in the 63rd minute in a even contest between the two.

Then, disaster struck for Halstead as Locke score in the final minute of normal time to sink Halstead dreams of ending the day at the top of the First Division South.