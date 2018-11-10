Saturday local football round-up: Needham Market make club history in FA Trophy

Needham Market made club history on Saturday as they beat Herne Bay by a 1-0 scoreline in the second qualifying round of this season's FA Trophy to make the next round for the first time ever.

The Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side were away to the Bostik League South East club, with expectations – and pressure – firmly on the visiting higher-league team.

After a goalless first half, it fell to substitute Reece Dobson to break the deadlock just two minutes after coming on to replace Jeremiah Kamanzi.

His score continues the Marketmen's recent trend of second-half substitutes having a significant impact on the game with his 71st minute goal, while also ensuring the Step 3 side will be in Monday's draw for the third qualifying round.

Haverhill Borough v Capel Plough - Aaron Forshaw runs away with the ball.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5327672)

And Haverhill Borough made the next round of the Suffolk Senior Cup in an incredible game that ended 5-4 at The New Croft.

Craig Pruden fired the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side into the lead to see him find the net in five consecutive matches for the club.

Ryan Swallow then put Borough, a side currently under the caretaker management of Lee Martin, 2-0 up before Capel Plough, who play a level below in the non-league pyramid, levelled the scores.

The visitors then went a goal ahead to see it at 3-2 against Borough at the break.

But a second score from Pruden and a second-half brace from Rafal Wozniak proved just enough for the home team to overcome their visitors.

Bury Town v Hertford Town - Cemal Ramadan salutes the fans Picture: Paul Tebbutt (2236627)

In the Bostik League North Division, the well-publicised return of Bury Town's top scorer from last season proved the perfect tonic to their goalscoring problems as Cemal Ramadan hit a brace to see the team beat Tilbury 2-1 on the road.

The 21-year-old striker spoke to the Bury Free Press about wanting to hit the ground running ahead of his league return and it being a must-win, against a side near the bottom of the league, if Bury Town want to remain in the fight for a play-off spot.

So he will be pleased with both the score and a goal double, scored within a four minute spell, to secure three points away from home.

But it had not always looked like the likely outcome, with Bury Town having to come back from a goal deficit – with Tilbury netting in the 66th minute.

Ramadan scored in the 81st minute to level it up before successfully converting an 84th minute penalty to take the late win.

The result also led to the departure of the Tilbury manager.

Football Soham Town Rangers v Witham Ryan Auger scores for Soham Picture Mark Westley. (5327575)

It was also good news for a down-on-their luck Soham Town Rangers, who will hope to see better fortunes come to Julius Martin Lane after securing their first league win at home this season beating Witham Town 3-0.

It had been spoken about as a crucial game for both sides, with Witham only one place above bottom-of-the-table Soham, and the home team got stuck right in with a goal after just four minutes.

Football Soham Town Rangers v Witham Josh Pope punches clear Picture Mark Westley. (5327574)

Will Gardner put Soham ahead early on before Ryan Auger doubled their lead on 50 minutes to give Robbie Mason's side a cushion and a real chance of securing three points.

They wrapped up a solid victory with a 90th minute score from Sam Mulready.

Football Soham Town Rangers v Witham Callum RussellPicture Mark Westley. (5327573)

AFC Sudbury also did well in the Bostik North, as they held third-from-top Basildon United to a 0-0 draw at home.

Fans thought they had nicked the three points on the stroke of the full time whistle as Mekhi McKenzie headed the ball past the keeper in the third minute of added time, but he was ruled offside and the goal disallowed.

But Mildenhall Town had an afternoon to forget as they were beaten 3-0 away to high-flyers Bowers & Pitsea.

They travelled to a side who have yet to lose a league game this season – only drawing four of their 12 – and only conceding four goals, while scoring 25.

Hall looked to be the first side to inflict defeat but, like so many before, fell victim to the home team's clinical finishing with goals in the 28th, 45th and 56th minute.

Meanwhile in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, title chasing Stowmarket Town got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at home to Brantham Athletic.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Histon..Pictured: Josh Mayhew scores a penalty....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (5327865)

It was Rick Andrews' team's first win in four in the league as they show strong signs of recovering from an early dip in form with a clean sheet.

Josh Mayhew and Ollie Canfer continue their battle for goal scoring supremacy in the league with a goal apiece – in the 54th and 90th minutes respectively.

Ollie Canfer (5327862)

League newcomers Framlingham Town (19th) also won by a 2-0 margin, at home to Norwich United, for only their third win of the season so far.

Simon Poacher and Danny Smith scored second half goals to secure a crucial three points for the Castlemen, who are just two points off Ely City in 17th.

Brady Stone's men continue to struggle for form, as they fell to a 5-1 thrashing away at Wroxham.

Ely have now lost eight of their nine away games in the league and have lost three and drawn once in their last four outings.

One of those defeats was to Haverhill Rovers – who were themselves looking to bounce back from a 4-2 loss in their last game at home to Newmarket Town – with a winning trip to Whitton United.

The game oddly mirrored last week's, with the away side taking a 4-2 victory and three points home; the difference being that Rovers were the visitors this time.

Rovers went four goals up, with a brace from Mikey Davis and a goal each for Mark Lovell and player-boss Marc Abbott, before the home side pulled two back.

Newmarket Town's Michael Shinn, meantime, proved prophetic in his preview of his side's trip to Walsham-le-Willows as he predicted the 2-2 score.

Walsham had not been in action for more than a week but dusted off any cobwebs quickly with Craig Nurse finding the first goal in the first half an hour at their Summer Road ground.

But Casey Phillips fired in the equaliser off his head to make it equal at the break and leave it all to play for in the second half.

A Jack Brame penalty again put the home team a goal up before Jack Watson found a late equaliser to give his side a point and climb a league place to sixth.

Hadleigh United were not so fortunate, as Histon continued their relentless march at the top of the table with a third-successive victory as they downed the Brettsiders by four goals.

At the Millfield, Hadleigh were unable to prevent the 4-0 finishing masterclass.

Long Melford were also defeated, losing 1-0 away at Kirkley & Pakefield to remain in a mid-table 12th.

And Thetford Town's troubles carry on as they sink another place to 16th following their 3-1 away loss at the hands of FC Clacton.

The visitors led after nine minutes, courtesy of yet another Valter Rocha score, and held on to the advantage until the 56th minute before going on to lose.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Harleston Town fell to only their second loss of the season as Swaffham Town secured the league double over the side who remain 10 points clear at the summit, despite the loss.

In a seven goal thriller, the visitors lost by the odd goal to end a winning run which stretched back to August 4 – the opening day of the season, as they lost 3-1 at home to Swaffham.

Harleston almost completed a comeback after falling 4-1 behind but could not quite do enough to prevent Swaffham inflicting a second defeat of the season.

Football action from Debenham LC vs Cornard - Bradley Austin (D) scores a goal against Colin Athey (C)...Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (5327579)

There remains very little to separate Debenham LC and Cornard United, after they drew 2-2 at Maitlands.

Lamell Howell put the home side a goal up from a spot kick with the Hornets then doubling their advantage, courtesy of a Bradley Austin header.

Football action from Debenham LC vs Cornard - Bradley Austin (D) celebrates a goal. ..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (5327587)

But their visitors had something to say about the score as Kade Ivatt scored twice to rescue a point for his side.

Diss Town were beaten 1-0 at home to Downham Town while AFC Sudbury Reserves lost by the same score away to Fakenham Town.

Lakenheath also fell to defeat, in a 3-2 loss at home to Leiston Reserves while Needham Market Reserves were beaten 3-1 at home by Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

Football Lakenheath v Leiston Reserves Ryan Weaver Picture Mark Westley. (5327568)

In the Thurlow Nunn League South, Halstead Town missed the chance to regain their lead at the top with a 3-0 loss at home to Frenford.

The loss also saw them end a five-game winning run in the league.

