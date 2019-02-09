Freddie King proved that all you need is two minutes to turn a game around with two quick-fire goals securing a 4-2 home win and maximum points for AFC Sudbury in the Bostik League North division.

The 17-year-old son of professional snooker player Mark was only on the field for 15 minutes in just his third appearance for the Step 4 team – but made the most of it as he found the net in the first and third minute of added time to crush Felixstowe & Walton United hopes of a share of the spoils.

A draw had looked the more likely outcome as the side in seventh place in the league welcomed their 10th placed Suffolk derby opposition to King's Marsh Stadium, with a goalless deadlock at half-time.

But the game came alive in the second period, with a six-goal thriller as the side's traded blows.

Paul Hayes brought his total to nine as he fired the first shot, from the penalty spot, in the 66th minute to put Sudbury a goal up but the team did not enjoy the lead for long with Rhys Henry equalising in the 72nd minute.

Callum Harrison – who will be keen to stay ahead of Hayes as the club's top scorer this term – netted his 12th goal of the season in the 83rd minute to again put AFC Sudbury ahead.

Jack Ainsley then scored for Felixstowe, who are competing in their first season at this level, to make it 2-2 in the 87th minute and look like the day would end with a point apiece.

But King still had a few things to say as he forced the 337-strong crowd on their feet with his added time drama, scoring twice to see the home team nick the win.

The opposite was true at Bloomfields in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central clash between Needham Market and Halesowen Town, with all the action coming in the first 30 minutes of the match.

Needham had been hopeful of a positive result against the side just one spot off the bottom of the league but, after falling a goal down early on, were always chasing the game as their opposition set the tempo.

Halesowen, however, did not play as though they were in a relegation battle and defied the 12 place gap in league standings to challenge Needham's defence from the off.

Matthias Cutler converted one of these opportunities in just the 12th minute as he guided a close-range header into goal and out of reach of 'keeper Jake Jessup.

The score galvanised Needham and they pushed forward before Luke Ingram was felled in the area in the 26th minute for the referee to award a penalty.

Joe Marsden calmly dispatched the spot kick to bring the scores level – and so it stayed for the remainder of the game, to leave Needham in ninth position in the league.

It was also far from the dream debut for Russell Short, in his first match for the Marketmen after moving from St Neots last week, who came off after 60 minutes with a calf strain.

The midfielder – who scored the only goal in St Neots defeat of Needham a few week's ago – has paired back up with the team's boss, having been managed by Richard Wilkins during their time together at Bury Town.

Meanwhile, Bury Town have closed the gap to just four points to a play-off position in the Bostik League North division with a 4-2 home win over Basildon United.

A Ryan Jolland brace on the stroke of half-time put the Blues two goals to the good at the interval and they never looked like being caught, with an own goal in the first minute of the second-half seeing them into a 3-0 lead.

Centre back Kyran Clements is making a name for himself as a late scorer and did it again with an 80th minute strike putting Bury four goals up.

Two late consolation goals, in the 89th and second minute of added time, made the scoreboard more level but Bury Town comfortably hold on to sixth position in the league.

Nothing could separate Soham Town United (16th) and Brentwood Town (15th) in their six goal league thriller, as both fight for survival at the other end of the table.

Ryan Auger third minute strike saw the home side go into the break a goal ahead, but a 53rd minute equaliser left the game on a knife-edge.

Sam Mulready scored the first of his two in the 63rd minute, but Tony Stokes fired back for his own brace in the 65th minute to make it two-all.

Brentwood took the lead for the first time in the 69th minute but Mulready saved the day in the 80th minute to salvage a point.

And Mildenhall Town took, what could prove to be, a crucial point off fifth-placed Heybridge Swifts as they returned from Essex with a 1-1 draw.

The team just two points and one position off the bottom of the Bostik North table did well to hold on to a goalless score for 75 minutes against a team that have won 16 of their 26 league outings this season.

But, once Matthew Price had scored, it seemed unlikely Mildenhall would claim anything from the game – until a stroke of luck.

Toib Adeyemi's 82nd minute own goal gifted the visitors a 1-1 scoreline and a point to return home.

Framlingham Town, who have similarly found league life tough this season as they navigate their first campaign in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, also overturned expectation with a big away win.

They beat Long Melford (17th) 3-1 on the road to secure just their fourth victory from 27 outings – but, despite the win, remain rooted to the bottom of the league.

The Castlemen went a goal up before Scott Sloots was shown a straight red in the first half for kicking out at an opponent to leave the home side with 10 men.

Framlingham took full advantage with two further scores before Emmanuel Machaya, who is dual-registered at higher-league Bury Town, scored a consolation.

Long Melford, on the other hand, will be gutted to be unable to follow up on their own 3-1 win in Wednesday's home defeat of Stowmarket Town in the League Challenge Cup.

Stowmarket were only able to muster up a 1-1 draw away to Woodbridge Town, despite Josh Mayhew putting the side ahead off his head in the seventh minute.

It was a day of late goals, with Woodbridge's 92nd minute equaliser causing distress to Stow fans as they could do nothing to prevent it ending 1-1.

It came after the side held on to a 1-0 lead for 85 minutes as it seemed the visitors would claim all the points, until the late strike.

Stow lie in fifth position, while Woodbridge sit just a place below in sixth.

FOOTBALL: Ely City v Histon Ely Manager Brady Stone not happy with injury time winner for Histon, Alan Alsop takes action. Picture Mark Westley. (7072101)

Ely City (18th) were also destined to suffer heartbreak deep into added time to miss out on gaining a point from the league leaders to remain entrenched in their relegation battle.

Histon took the lead, as expected, with a far post free header from a corner but Ely had chances, with a penalty awarded shortly after.

But the visitor's keeper made a great stop to deny an equaliser until Sam Reed found it anyway, for a 1-1 half-time score.

Belief rose as the second half went on and Ely held on to their 1-1 score, even having chances to go ahead, until Histon found the winner with seconds remaining to sink Ely dreams.

Meanwhile Walsham-le-Willows have moved up to third in the league with their 1-0 home win over Wroxham (4th).

Andy Cusack scored to put the side into a season-high position as their form and great results just go on.

Newmarket Town also fell to defeat with a 1-0 loss on the road to Brantham Athletic.

It was the Jockey's first loss in four as they maintain a mid-table 10th.

The team just below them in 11th, Haverhill Rovers, will have two chances to leapfrog them with two games in hand, after their away trip to FC Clacton was postponed for poor weather on Saturday.

And Hadleigh United (16th) picked up a big win against second-from-bottom Great Yarmouth Town (19th) with a 2-1 home victory.

The side are now unbeaten in four, having scored 14 and conceded five, as they start to move away from the danger zone and put distance between them and their defeated foes.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Harleston Town remain in the top spot after a massive 5-1 away win over Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

They have even opened up a four point gap after second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers were beaten 3-1 away to Diss Town.

Diss, who lie well off the pace of the top sides in 16th position, produced a fantastic display to beat a team who have only lost five times this campaign.

Debenham LC, however, fell to a 2-1 home defeat to third-placed Swaffham Town – who could find themselves at the top of the league if they were to win the three games in hand they have over the top two teams.

It sees Debenham fall to defeat by the odd goal in both fixtures against Swaffham this season.

There was better news for Lakenheath, as they secured a 3-0 win on the road at King's Lynn Town Reserves to stay among the seven sides that have pulled away from the rest in the league table.

Former Haverhill Borough defender Sam Hawley was the hat-trick hero with all goals credited to him.

His former team will likely wish they still had the young man at their disposal as they continue to search for a first result of any note in 2019.

They crashed out of the Suffolk Senior Cup away to Ipswich Wanderers at the quarter-final stage, courtesy of a 2-0 defeat.

Cornard United, on the other hand, progressed to the semi-finals of the competition, with their 1-0 away win over Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves.