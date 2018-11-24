ELY: Football from 3pm.Ely City v Long Melford Steve Holder scores for Newmarket Picture Mark Westley. (5593514)

Ely City have emphatically ended their 10-match winless run in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, with a 4-0 home victory over Long Melford.

It follows their 1-0 home win over Cambridge United Development in the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup on Tuesday.

Brady Stone's men had not recorded a league win since September 8 – with only one draw among nine losses – and were desperate for a better performance.

It came at the cost of The Villagers (16th), with the result cutting the points difference to just two with Ely in 17th.

Steve Holder proved worth his weight in gold, putting the home side a goal up 23 minutes into his debut at Ely before Alex Brown hit a brace and Sam Reed also got his name on the scoresheet.

Walsham-le-Willows continued their fantastic start to the season in the league with a 2-1 home win over Gorleston.

Jack Brame netted a brace, one from the penalty spot, to hand three points to the club while also boosting his own goal tally to 12.

The result saw the Summer Road club climb up to fifth in the league, just one point behind Stowmarket Town and with two games in hand.

But Stowmarket appear to have shaken off a recent dip in form with Tuesday's 4-1 cup mauling of Godmanchester Rovers followed up with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Great Yarmouth Town in the league.

Max Melanson opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 13 minutes, before Remi Garrett and Jack Baker both struck in the second half to wrap up the points.

With injuries mounting up in the Stow squad, Andrews welcomed back captain Ollie Brown to the squad, while Anton Clarke and Ryan Clark also returned.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers continue to quietly climb the league table, with their latest victory away at Norwich United.

A late counter-attack, finished in the 85th minute by Mark Lovell for the visitors, sealed three points and saw them climb to 10th position.

One point above them lie Newmarket Town, whose season has been remarkably similar to The New Croft side so far, who also secured win six of the season – a 2-1 away victory over FC Clacton.

Jack Watson scored in the 44th minute following a through ball from Tom Newman to see the Jockeys a goal to the good at halftime.

But a penalty in the first four minutes of the second half saw FC Clacton equalise.

At 88 minutes, it looked as though a draw was inevitable, before a 'wonder strike' from player-boss Michael Shinn secured the win for the visitors.

And it would seem the mood really is rosier at Thetford Town after a poor run appears to have ended.

Defender Matt Morton spoke to the Bury Free Press about the dip in camaraderie at the club this season but felt things were better – and back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games would certainly support that.

In their first league game since November 10, the side in 16th position beat Brantham Athletic (7th) by 2-0 at Mundford Road to climb two league spots to 14th.

The feeling was less positive at Hadleigh United this afternoon, as they fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat away at Woodbridge Town.

The Brettsiders have failed to follow up on their impressive 3-1 home win over higher-league Bury Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup, with three straight defeats in all competitions since.

Tom Driscoll scored the rebound of Romario Dunne's crossbar bound free kick for Hadleigh's score – which came after 72 minutes with the side at 4-0 down.

Framlingham Town's game away at league-leaders Histon was abandoned after 55 minutes due to an injury to Alex Bevens.

An ambulance was called and the Framlingham player taken to hospital. The score had been 3-0 to Histon at the time the injury occurred.

Meanwhile, Needham Market have set up another meeting with fellow Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side Royston Town on Tuesday, after drawing the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy 1-1 on the road.

It is understood Bloomfields will play host to the replay, with the club in Monday's draw for the first round proper of the competition for the first ever time.

The match will also see Needham face Royston three times in a week – with the FA Trophy fixtures followed by a league meeting on Saturday, December 1.

Joe Marsden put the Marketmen a goal up from the spot at the start of the second half before Royston equalised in the 77th minute.

The good news continues at Soham Town Rangers, who beat Great Wakering Rovers 3-1 in the Bostik League North Division.

The result sees the club just one place above the bottom in the league win two of their last three league outings – and three of their last four games in all competitions.

Brandy Makhendi (26' og), Lloyd Groves (54') and Callum Russell (83') netted for the home team with Great Wakering's goal coming in the 81st minute.

Manager Robbie Mason will hope this sparks a more prolonged lift for the team that have so far struggled this season.

There was also something to celebrate on the journey home for Bury Town, who took a point off title contender Bowers & Pitsea with a 2-2 draw.

Going into the break a goal behind and then conceding another in the 57th minute, it did not look like it would be Bury's day against the favourites.

But two goals in four minutes from Jake Kerins (62') and Jake Chambers Shaw (66') did enough to secure a draw while also holding on to 8th in the league.

Mildenhall Town, meanwhile, dropped to 17th as they were beaten 2-0 away at Tilbury; who themselves climbed above Hall to 15th.

They had hoped to build on last weekend's home win but were instead comfortably undone by a team who have themselves had a tough season.

Mark Morsley's AFC Sudbury also suffered defeat as they fell to a 3-2 home loss at the hands of Grays Athletic.

It halted the Step 4 side's strong march up the table but still leaves them in 10th.

It had begun well, with new signing Tom Monk putting the home team in charge after just 10 minutes with his second goal in his second appearance for the Yellows before getting even better with Ben Hunter doubling their lead after 23 minutes.

But, from then on, it was the visitors who pushed on, with goals coming in the 32nd, 61st and 68th minute to sink any hopes of salvaging anything from the encounter.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Harleston Town maintained a significant gap at the top of the table as they recorded a 4-2 win at home to Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

They have now recorded back-to-back league wins this week following their shock exit of the Norfolk Senior Cup to Diss Town last Saturday.

But Diss Town were themselves unable to capitalise on any momentum from this result, as they fell to a heavy 4-0 away loss to Haverhill Borough.

Borough, who have been under the caretakership of Lee Martin but are likely to announce a new manager this week, have enjoyed some good form despite having an interim manager.

The victory sees them win three league games in a row and have won four of their last five outings in all competitions.

Lakenheath also recorded a victory, by a slightly less convincing scoreline, as they beat King's Lynn Town Reserves 3-2 at The Pit.

But Cornard United were unable to make their home a fortress as March Town United put four goals past them with no reply.

Debenham LC were also on the losing end of their away trip to Downham Town, falling to a 3-1 defeat.

Halstead Town, on the other hand, kept up pressure in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, with a seven goal thriller away at Holland.

They won 4-3 to remain in second place in a division which has seen three teams in Halstead, Hashtag United and White Ensign start to pull away from the rest.