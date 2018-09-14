Santry seeks full set of majors to cap off the year

Charlie Santry with his team Picture: Kevin Wickham (4159882)

Ingham’s Charlie Santry is targeting a defence of his ORCi British Ministox Championship title to complete the set of major victories in his final full year in ministox, writes Alex Moss.

The 15-year-old, who turns 16 next July, heads to Birmingham next week for the competition, which takes place a week on Saturday, hoping to continue his red-hot form in 2018.

The County Upper School pupil took up racing when he was 11 and has enjoyed plenty of success, including victories in the English Championship, National Championship and the ORCi Championship.

Santry, who is following in the footsteps of a racing family which includes dad Steve, mum Vannessa and elder brother Dan, all of whom have raced in the past, also won the Midland and Cornish Championships late last month.

“I’ve won seven majors and I’ve got one to retain and then I will have all the major championships, which would be quite good,” the teenager said.

“I’ve been very surprised (to have won so many titles). I thought I would maybe win a couple of majors, but it’s down to a lot of hard work.

“My dad was a world champion in 2001 and my brother used to race and that made me want to do it as well.

“I’ll be finishing ministox in July next year as I’ll be 16, so I don’t think I’ll be able to race in all of the championships next year. It’s going to be hard to defend my British title, but I’ll be doing all I can and giving it my all to win it again.

“I just want to also say thank you to my sponsors Allitt Motorsport, Viking Self Storage and Car Safe, and my mum and dad, for their support.”

Dad Steve, who won a Saloon Stock Car World Championship in 2001, added: “It’s unbelievable what Charlie’s been able to achieve. He’s the first person to have held all the championships at the same time in the history of ministox racing.”