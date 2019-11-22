Well-known forward John Sands has returned to football with Leiston.

The striker has forged himself the reputation of being one of the most clinical strikers in the area during the last few years, finding the net for the likes of Mildenhall Town, Bury Town and Needham Market.

He recently had a spell in The Netherlands, but he has now returned to a club that he previously served back in 2015 when now Needham boss Richard Wilkins was in charge at Victory Road.

John Sands

Leiston manager Glen Driver told the club's website: "I’m really please to sign John Sands and hopefully his experience will help us to start picking up more points.

"He has a lot of attributes as a striker and he will go straight into the squad for the match against Nuneaton Borough on Saturday, November 30."

Mildenhall-raised Sands could line up against former side Needham when they travel to face Leiston in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central Division on New Year's Day.