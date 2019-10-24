John Sands could be the answer to Needham Market’s seemingly never ending hunt for a new striker – but he will have to prove he is worthy of a place in Richard Wilkins’ squad first.

The much travelled goalscorer, who won an Isthmian League Premier Division golden boot during a prolific season with Bury Town and has also had three spells with Mldenhall Town, was back at Bloomfields on Tuesday watching on as Needham chalked up a 2-1 home win against Peterborough Sports.

Manager Wilkins said he had been contacted by the former Needham player following his return to East Anglia from a pre-season spell in Holland where was in lethal form.

“He is going to come training a few times and we will have a look at it; we have got nothing to lose,” said Wilkins.

“At the end of the day I’ve had him at various clubs and it is down to him. He is not getting paid or anything so the bottom line is he works hard and he will be a very useful addition if he hits the heights that he is capable of.

“It is totally down to John Sands. He has already showed me his phone and he has had about 15 other offers but at the end of the day I have got to make sure it is right for everybody.”

A move to bring the player who re-joined hometown club Mildenhall Town for a third time at the end of last season and has played in the second tier of non-league football with Boston United, back to Needham would require international clearance.

During his last spell at Needham, in 2017/18, he scored his 250th at the age of 31 in Needham’s 1-1 draw at Staines Town.

“He played three games pre-season for a team in Holland and scored about eight goals, said Wilkins.

“You would be stupid not to look at someone with his track record, however, it has got to be on the correct terms. He is coming training for a month and we will see what happens.”

Sands will be watching on again as Needham make the short journey to face Cambridge City at Histon FC in tonight’s Friday Buildbase FA Trophy tie.