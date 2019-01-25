Ryley making new position his own as Blues sink Seasiders

After scoring his first Bury Town goal in Saturday’s derby win over Felixstowe & Walton United, Ryley Scott has revealed he is relishing the challenge of mastering a new position.

The 18-year-old Ipswich Town loanee came to Ram Meadow as a defensive midfielder, but has taken over the number two right-back berth vacated by Jake Kerins following his move to higher-league King’s Lynn Town.

He put in a standout display there in the Blues’ 2-0 Bostik League North Division win over Felixstowe, finishing the first of two excellent first-half through-balls from midfielder Ryan Horne.

“I have now played four different positions (at Bury): centre defensive midfield, attacking midfield, right-back and centre-half,” said the player who came through the West Ham United Academy before a successful trial at Ipswich last season led to signing a one-year scholarship in the summer.

“I know what I am doing in midfield but at right-back I do like it as well. It is my first experience there.

“It is just a nice experience to be out on loan here and a derby day is even better. To grab a goal as well, my first goal for Bury, was a nice feeling as well.

“I thought we did well today, especially when they went down to 10 men and they came back at us, we stuck to it and got the result.”

With Jack Lankester having used a loan spell at Bury last season as a springboard to a first professional contract and a run in the first team this season, Scott did not hesitate to make the move.

“Seeing Jack and Brett (McGavin) here last year and how they progressed, I thought it was a no-brainer,” he said.

“I have got until May and then will see if they will extend my contract.”

The Blues had started the day nine points off the play-offs and having played a game more than fifth-placed Coggeshall, meaning they could not afford anything but a win, having only managed a draw at home to Canvey Island with an injury-time goal last time out.

But they made a strong start this time around with the game all but won in the first 45 minutes to avenge a frustrating 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season.

That was a game which had seen Tommy Robinson controversially sent off in the first half.

Felixstowe walked off at the interval on Saturday a man down, but there seemed no doubt that left-back Ethan Clarke deserved his straight red card for a wild challenge on opposite number Ryan Stafford in the 37th minute.

By that stage Bury had already built up a very much deserved two-goal lead, with Scott’s run into the box picked out by a great bit of vision by Horne in the 24th minute before the youngster provided a calm finish to open the scoring.

Within four minutes a Horne pass dissected the Felixstowe backline beautifully again, with the impressive Jake Chambers-Shaw running through before lifting into the top right corner.

The home crowd were left wondering how Bury did not add to their tally in the second half, despite a spirited display by their opponents.

Ian Miller found himself in on goal with no-one around him from a Ryan Jolland free-kick soon after the re-start but the ball bounced off him.

Cemal Ramdan twice put wide of the target from decent positions while Felixstowe twice cleared off the line.

Bury: Tibbles, Scott, Stafford, Fenn (c), Miller, Clements, Chambers-Shaw (Machaya 79’), Jolland (Robinson 70’), Hughes, Ramadan, Horne. Unused subs: Kennedy, White, Bugg (gk).Attendance: 425

Free Press Man of The Match: Ryley Scott. An assured display in an unfamiliar position.