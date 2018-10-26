‘We were the masters of our own defeat – I am very very very disappointed.’

Director of rugby Jon Curry was highly critical of his Bury St Edmunds side’s performance in their 17-7 home loss to Dings Crusaders in the National League Two South on Saturday.

The result sees them drop into the bottom half of the league after eight fixtures, having suffered three losses from their last four outings.

And it is a result of their own making, according to Curry, with the side putting themselves in strong positions before then failing to complete the move.

Yasin Browne captaining BSE in Dings Crusaders home loss. Picture: Shawn Pearce (4980492)

“Very, very, very disappointed,” the team’s head coach said.

“It was a winnable game, we had three or four chances that we should have converted in the first half and another two or three in the second half too.

“We missed three basic kicks to touch, two of which then gave them tries and the other cost us one.

“We were the masters of our own defeat.

“The problems were in our ability to put anything together and actually play to any kind of plan.

“It’s hugely frustrating, we’re not getting the luck of the bounce but you make your own luck in sport and we’re not doing that at the moment.”

The loss was the Wolfpack’s third in front of a home crowd, falling to only one loss on the road so far this campaign, as the side struggle to make The Haberden an intimidating place to play.

Man of the Match champagne sits forgotten as team discuss Dings Crusaders home loss. Picture: Hannah Dolman (4980504)

“I don’t know if the players are feeling the pressure more at home but I’m not happy with our home form at the moment,” Curry added.

“I told the team that their performance just wasn’t acceptable, it wasn’t good enough – we didn’t play as intelligently as we needed to and we didn’t look after the ball inside their 22.

“It’s almost there, we’re doing 70/80 per cent of what we should be doing, and it’s that top 20/30 per cent that we’re not doing that’s making the difference between a few or a lot of points.”

Try scorer Mark Kohler for BSE in Dings Crusaders home loss. Picture: Shawn Pearce (4980502)

Bury were the side that enjoyed more possession and more territory than their visitors but, on numerous occasions, lacked the final phase to take them over the try line.

Outside centre Mark Kohler scored the team’s only try, a well-timed interception in Dings’ 22 to walk in for an easily converted try after just 13 minutes, but Bury failed to build on the score and had to watch as their opposition caught and then overtook them on the scoreboard.

It was not the performance, or result, that debutants Benjamin Cooper (prop) and Ruaraidh Williams (lock) will have wanted either.

But they will have to wait for another opportunity to showcase their skills.

That might come on Saturday, in their away trip to a strong Taunton Titans side (3pm), who currently sit second.

Curry said he does not see this encounter as more important than any other league fixture, as ‘they are all as important as each other’.