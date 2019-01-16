Risbygate star Mark Royal failed to shine at this year’s Just World Indoor Bowls Championships.

The Stowmarket-based player was ranked as the 13th seed after reaching the quarter-finals of the Men’s Singles last year. But he was dumped out at the first round stage earlier today (Wednesday) to unseeded Scott Edwards in a tie-break (6-7, 10-4, 1-2).

It came after his Pairs hopes were dashed in Monday’s semi-final, losing 5-3, 7-2 to Greg Harlow and Nick Brett alongside partner Andy Thomson.

BOWLS: Risbygate Bowls Club Masters tournament..Pictured: Mark Royal (Stowmarket)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6566239)

* Meanwhile, fellow Stowmarket player Katherine Rednall is set to begin the defence of her Ladies’ Singles crown, which she has won three times already despite being just 23, on Saturday when she faces Scotland’s Melanie Darroch in the last 16 (10am).

But she will first be in action in a Mixed Pairs quarter-final on Friday morning (10am) with men’s world number one Greg Harlow against last year’s winners Jamie Chestney and Lesley Doig.

Katherine Rednall with the Langham Glass trophy after beating Bex Field (13-3, 13-6) in the Ladies' Singles final of the World Indoor Bowls Championships 2018. (6566250)

The victors are set to contest their semi-final on Sunday afternoon.