Tommy Robinson could be set to derail Bury Town’s play-off push with new club Mildenhall Town tomorrow – but he has said he would not celebrate, if he were to score, out of respect.

The 19-year-old creative midfielder decided a lack of playing time for Ben Chenery’s side was not helping his development, which led to his move to Bostik League North Division neighbours Mildenhall this week.

It comes just days before the two are set to clash at Recreation Way (3pm) in a key derby fixture, which both sides dare not think about losing for very different reasons.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town..Pictured: Tommy Robinson....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7175889)

Bury have to keep on an impressive run while hoping Coggeshall Town, who hold two games in hand and a four-point advantage, slip up to break into the top five. Ricky Cornish’s Mildenhall, meanwhile, are five points from safety with 12 games remaining.

Robinson, who joined Bury from Cornard United ahead of last season, has been restricted to 16 appearances in all competitions for the first team this term, scoring four times in 14 outings for the under-23 development side. He has also helped out with their under-18s side having made himself a player-coach and captain last season.

“I was not playing as much as I hoped for, so I just wanted to experience more game time in the Bostik League and Mildenhall made a move for me,” he said.

Looking to Saturday’s game against his former side, he said: “There will be a lot of emotions for people and myself.

“If I were to score I just want to respect the fans at Bury who were incredible to me and I feel that (celebrating) would be a bit disrespectful.

“I have new fans at Mildenhall that I do not want to disrespect either but I do not think I would celebrate.”

Having trained with his new team-mates on Tuesday, Lawshall-based Robinson is confident they can spring a surprise this weekend on their way to ensuring their survival at Step 4.

“It is a derby game so anything can happen, like Bury lost at Felixstowe at the start of the season and at home to Sudbury,” he said.

“I do not see why we cannot get out of that situation. From the players I have seen training there is a lot of quality.”