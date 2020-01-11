Bury Foxes got 2020 off to a roaring start, with a 45-12 away win over West Bridgford in the Women’s Championship Midlands 2 on Sunday.

The bonus point seven-try win was the club’s third league victory in a row – to double their winning total this season – and keep them third in the fourth tier in their first ever season at this level.

Robyn Gordon was awarded the Back of the Match for her four try haul, with two further tries for Robyn King and one for EJ Stearn, while Alex Towels’ work in the pack saw her crowned Forward of the Match.

They will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday, at home to Bletchley Ladies (2pm).

Sam Bragolli-Jones, Foxes head coach, said: “The Foxes have started the new year on top form with a great win showing good energy and determination throughout the game.”

They began a little slowly, finding themselves pinned in their 22 for the first 10 minutes and only escaped without conceding due to an opposition knock-on.

But the Foxes then found their rhythm with some well worked moves leading to Gordon’s first score, converted by flyhalf Katie Robertson.

The forwards solid scrumming helped the second score, with a solid base that allowed King to thread her way to the posts for an unconverted try.

It was followed by a show of the Foxes’ pace and offload game as Stearn, Lucy Kerr and Gordon interlinked at speed up the pitch before Stearn dotted down for an unconverted try for a 17-0 lead.

Bridgford made it 17-5 before Gordon ran in under the posts unchallenged after intercepting a pass to make it 24-5.

Despite West being the more aggressive and dominant at the breakdown, they were unprepared for the Foxes forwards to make several breaks with Jasmin Clarke and Em Schwan gaining several important metres with strong support from Laura Stone and flanker Ellen Lockwood.

King scored a final, converted, try of the first half as the visitors went in at the interval with a commanding 38-5 lead.

The second half started with determination and strength from the home team with West showing their skill in the front eight with several well worked moves on the fringes of the breakdowns.

It led to them bundling their way over the try line taking the score to 12-38.

But the Foxes quickly replied, with more magical moves from Gordon to score her fourth, with Robertson’s conversion taking it to 45-12.

