England Squash youth star Emma Bartley is set to compete at next week’s Risbygate Sports Club’s Squash Tournament.

The club are organising an invitational competition for the eight best squash players in Bury St Edmunds between September 2–8.

Bartley, England’s U15 second ranked squash player, will be competing against some experienced players and will be hoping to cause an upset or two along the way.

Emma Bartley in action for England against Ireland at the Five Nations in Dublin 2019 (15689995)

The King Edwards VI School pupil helped England win the Under-15s Team European Championships, in Eindhoven in May.

The field will be led by Cameron Haddow, a regular squash county player and a former top national junior squash player.

Haddow, who is currently studying at Bath University, is a top contender for the first prize of £150.

He will be hard pushed by another former top national junior squash player, Isaac Andersson, who is also currently home from university.

The competition will also see talented squash players, George Stammers, Felix Rothermel, Stuart Parke, James Bird and Martin Levens, all senior county players, pit against each other for the tournament crown.

Matches will be played on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week, from 7pm, at the Risbygate Sports Club.

The club are keen for spectators to attend the event, which should see some highly competitive squash.

Club member and organiser Martin Levens said: “There are a group of very capable and young players in the area, and we thought it would be great to create a tournament.

“We want to try to keep them involved in the sport too, there are some good county players like Cameron.

“It should be quite an interesting event and will be very competitive too. Emma is still quite young and I think she will gain a lot of experience playing against some of the county’s best.

“Hopefully this will be the start of an annual competition.”