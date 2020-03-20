The Rugby Football Union has announced the end of the 2019/20 season for 'all league, cup and county rugby' with immediate effect.

The governing body has taken the decision due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has decimated sport across the globe.

The Gallagher Premiership is one exception to the rule at present, but for the likes of Bury St Edmunds, Diss, Sudbury, Newmarket and Haverhill, their campaigns are over.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Redruth..Pictured: Bury head out onto the pitch.....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (32034568)

A statement from the RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney read: "In order to provide clarity and to assist with immediate and longer term planning, the Rugby Football Union is announcing the end of the 2019/20 rugby season for all league, cup and county rugby in England.

"The only exception to this is the Gallagher Premiership, who we are in active discussions with to review possible best next steps.

"When current government advice on social distancing measures changes, we will naturally encourage rugby training and friendlies to recommence.

"I would like to personally thank everyone for their swift actions in suspending rugby activity, this is not an easy time and I know many of you will have concerns that go beyond the game.

"We are working through the implications of ending the season early and have instigated a thorough process to ensure fair and balanced outcomes for the game.

"We will communicate these outcomes by the middle of April. While we would like to provide all the answers now, we need some time to get it right for the best interests of the game. Rest assured we are working on this as a priority and we will continue to send weekly updates to clubs."

