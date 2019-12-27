After turning Walsham-le-Willows around since coming in as manager, Fergus O’Callaghan now has eyes on being the first team to halt the Stowmarket Town juggernaut.

The village side travel to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s runaway leaders tomorrow (3pm) very much relishing, rather than fearing, the challenge ahead.

A 5-2 victory at home to top eight side FC Clacton at the weekend saw Walsham’s remarkable renaissance under O’Callaghan continue.

Before he left Haverhill Rovers to take up the reins on October 12, the Willows were three points adrift at the bottom of the pile with one win from their nine matches.

But back in familiar surroundings, having been the assistant manager last season to the man he ended up succeeding, Trevor Newman, O’Callaghan has driven them to pick up 21 points from 33 available with just one new signing. The run of six wins and three draws from his 11 matches in charge has seen them fly up to 11th in the table.

And he believes they can give Stowmarket, who have an 18-point lead at the summit, a real test as Rick Andrews’ side look to stretch their unbeaten run to 21 matches this season.

“We have done well now and we are in a good position, so it is not a game we will sit back in,” said O’Callaghan.

“We will stick to what we do and we will cause them problems.”

He feels perhaps some teams are now paying them too much respect and getting punished for it.

“Yes, they’ve got talent to burn and that shows where they are in the league but you can give too much respect,” he said.

“Yes, we will manage the game but I would like us to play our game.

“We will respect them but we have a young team with no fear. I would say to the players: relish it.”

It’s a far cry from how things were when he took over, but now they are looking up the table again he does not want the desire to wane.

“It was very tough when I came in here because they were flat,” he said

“It has lifted. They are all upbeat, believing in themselves and confidence is high really.

“When I came in here it was about staying up. For me now it is to keep going.”

