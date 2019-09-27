Returning Call is unable to inspire struggling Walsham to home victory

The return of Tanner Call could not inspire Walsham-le-Willows to end their losing streak on Saturday.

The striker, who ended last season in the BetVictor League Isthmian North Division with Bury Town, rejoined Walsham ahead of the home clash with Brantham Athletic.

He made 23 appearances for the Step 4 club last term – which included 12 wins – while scoring five goals.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Brentwood..Pictured: Tanner Call....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (17432206)

Call came through the youth system at West Suffolk College, when Team Bury were still in competition, and made some Bury Town appearances before moving on to play for Walsham, Thetford Town and Debenham LC.

He was welcomed back to The Willows with open arms after two full seasons away – he last played for Walsham in the 2016/17 season.

However, it proved to be a disappointing afternoon once again for Trevor Newman’s team as they lost 2-0 at home to Brantham, extending their run of form to four straight defeats in all competitions.

Walsham goalkeeper Steve Fenner saved a first-half penalty but he was eventually beaten by Elliot Johnson’s powerful effort.

And the points were made safe when Ethan Abrahams played in Sean Gunn to score a second goal for the visitors.

Second-from-bottom Walsham will aim to pick up their first Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division victory since August 27 when they travel to Rush Green Bowl to take on FC Clacton tomorrow (3pm).

That will be followed on Wednesday by a home game against current bottom-of-the-table Thetford Town, who defeated Walsham on the opening day of the season (7.45pm).

But, with both sides languishing on just three points at the foot of proceedings ahead of Saturday’s fixtures, it could be Walsham who go into Wednesday’s game as the league’s basement side.

The start of the season is a far cry from the positivity of their last campaign, which saw them get off to a roaring start with wins over both Woodbridge Town and Stowmarket Town.