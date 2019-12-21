Walsham-le-Willows put in a five-star performance to see off the threat of top 10 side FC Clacton and wrap up three points for their home supporters in time for Christmas.

Fine strikes by Ryan Clark and Sam Peters responded to an early setback to give the 15th-placed side a 2-1 advantage at half-time before Craig Jennings and Kieran Hagan finished either side of another Clacton goal for Karl Andrade.

Hagan's excellent half-volley deep in added time added the gloss to make it 5-2 with his two goals making it three in two appearances for the player who signed from Diss Town in October.

It also saw Fergus O'Callaghan's side record back-to-back victories and move them up to 11th in the table ahead of a trip to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division runaway leaders Stowmarket Town next Saturday (3pm).

The match at the Morrish Sports Ground was one of only half of the fixture list to survive the wet weather in the division, but it was worth the efforts of getting it on as an entertaining 90 minutes unfolded.

It was the home side who got out of the traps the quickest forcing a run of four corners inside two-and-a-half minutes.

From the last of the ball broke in the penalty box for Matt Collins and it was only a goalline clearance from Clacton captain Kyelan Marvell which denied him an early opener.

Walsham continued the avalanche of pressure and Ben Porter had to be alert to push a Ryan Clark effort around his right-hand post.

But it was a poorly taken short corner which saw Clacton break at pace down the right through Jordan Lartey and his low cross found Karl Andrade. The former Halstead Town striker showed good composure to cut across the area to lose his marker before firing sweetly low towards the bottom left-hand corner for a shock lead.

The goal served to disrupt Walsham's rhythm for a period with Clacton exhibiting some nice football, despite the heavy pitch, with only good last ditch sliding challenge by Karl Saffrey denying Mekhi McKenzie a shot on goal.

Walsham got back on levels terms in the 20th minute when some good play down the left-hand side saw Kieran Hagan play the ball across to Clark who steadied himself before firing into the roof of the net from just outside the penalty area.

Soon after it was almost 2-1 as a looping header from the same player who saved while a great ball from Clark in his side's defensive right-hand corner sent Craig Jennings away, but his shot went wide of the far post.

Walsham rode out some pressure before they took the lead in the 35th minute when Peters' overlapping run down the left saw him take the ball off Hagan and fire a fierce angled effort which nestled in the bottom right-hand corner via a deflection.

A great deep looping cross from Craig Nurse soon after just evaded Jennings' reach as the hosts looked to further press home their advantage.

Clacton then had a couple of big chances of their own though as a mis-placed pass from Saffrey let in Andrade who could only find the side-netting before his header knocked on a long ball for McKenzie whose shot was well blocked by Steve Fenner.

On the stroke of half-time Walsham could have made it 3-1 when a good move put Jennings in on goal but his shot was deflected away by the face of keeper Porter, who had got off his line well.

It was Clacton who made the best start to the second half with substitute Kevin Coyle doing well down the left-hand side before finding Andrade who failed to hit the target from a great position.

Hagan fired wide at the other end while fellow Clacton substitute Adam Hampson put just past the post and also send a shot looping over the crossbar.

The referee made a big call not to send anyone off in the 57th minute with Clark's furious reaction to being hurled to the ground by Billy Wales met with a yellow shown to each following a discussion with his assistant.

Clacton were asking plenty of questions of the home defence and Lartey's frustration was clear when his angled shot whistled past the side-netting.

The missed chances were to prove costly as Walsham extended their lead in the 66th minute when, following a throw-in near half-way, Jennings was put in behind the defence and cooly finished with his left-foot.

The two-goal advantage lasted less than two minutes though as Clacton worked the ball down the left-hand side and Andrade's fierce angled effort deflected in off Saffrey.

Soon after good skill saw Walsham captain Peters dance through the visitors' defence before firing a low right-footed shot just wide of the far post.

Clacton had been the more dominant side in the second period though and only another last-ditch sliding tackle from Saffrey denied Andrade a chance of a hat-trick.

The game was becoming increasingly end-to-end and a good deep cross from Lee Hammond found Saffrey sliding in on it but the Walsham centre-back could not steer his connection goalwards.

The crucial sixth goal of the game arrived in the 83rd minute with Kieran Hagan showing good composure to steady himself before firing in from the angle of the box after substitute Joe Boulter found him with goalkeeper Porter stranded.

The frustration was clear at the other end as both Andrade and McDonald blazed well over in-between Walsham substitute Jack Spampanato heading over.

But after more huffing and puffing from Clacton without really threatening Fenner's goal, Walsham gave them another lesson in finishing in the fifth minute of added time.

After Walsham worked the ball down the right-hand side Hagan decided to take a bouncing ball on from outside the effort and watched it fly into the net for his second of the game to cap a fine afternoon for himself and his team.

Walsham: Fenner, Sim, Peters (c), Miller, Saffrey, Collins, Hammond, Nurse, Jennings, Clark, Hagan.

Warren, McPhillips, Norman, J Spampanato, Boulter.

Attendance: 54

Free Press/Express Man of The Match: Kieran Hagan. Full of energy and took his chances well.

