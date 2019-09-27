Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club got their 2019/2020 league programme under way on Saturday in the East Region Hockey League, with four of their eleven teams starting in higher divisions following last season’s promotions.

As ever, the wide range of players was evident with the youngest aged 13 and the oldest aged 80 returning mixed results from the opening weekend.

The Ladies I drew in their first game since returning to Ladies Division 1N, a 2-2 tie at home to Norwich Dragons. After having a lot of the first half play, Bury failed to capitalise with score before falling behind early on in the second half. They then equalised following some great combination play by the Dyball sisters, Arianne and Dominique.

HOCKEY - Bury St Edmunds Ladies I v Norwich Dragons.....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (17242926)

Bury then took the lead through Lorena Flamini, making her league debut for the club, but could not hang on conceding a late equaliser. They are at home to Cambridge City III on Saturday (2pm).

The Men’s I had to fight back to record a 2-2 away draw with Wapping III, for their first point in their opening match in Division 1 in nine years. Skipper Alex Bibby and Owen Grisby scored. They are next home to West Herts II (12pm).

The Ladies II enjoyed a 2-1 win against St Ives II, having moved up to Division 2NW. Goals were scored by player of the match Jo Thompson and Annie Yates. They are next away to Cambridge City IV (12.30pm).

But it was a draw for the Men’s II in Division 3NE, holding their Norwich Dragons III visitors to a 1-1 stalemate. They are away to Ipswich & East Suffolk III on Saturday (11am).

In Division 3NE, Ladies III fell to a 3-1 away defeat in their season opener at Framlingham; with Bury’s goal coming from Amelia Fleming. Bury will host Castaways next (10am).

In Division 4NE, the Men’s III – led by Paul Whiting – claimed derby honours over neighbours Thetford in a narrow 2-1 victory. Steve Gilfillan opened the scoring and Whiting added another in the second half, with Thetford scoring a late goal.

The Ladies IV in 4NE were also able to win, 6-0 at home to Framlingham II. Goals came from Teresa Smith, Millie Gale, Freya Williams, Kiera Williams and two from Kathryn Mitchell.

In Division 5NE, the Men’s IV team held on for a 3-3 opening fixture draw at home to Norwich Dragons V, despite racing into a 3-1 lead. Goals came from Ian Konrath, Tony Bass and Alex Gospel.

They are away to Ipswich & East Suffolk V on Saturday (4.30pm).

Meanwhile the Men’s V were unable to pick up points in their first game since promotion to Division 5NE, with a 3-1 loss to Norwich Dragons IV. Adrian Moulam scored for Bury. Bury V are home to East Coast II on Saturday (12pm).

In Division 6NE(S), Men’s VI beat Ipswich IV 1-0, the goal scored by Jamie Green with an assist for son Barnaby. But the Men’s VII went down 4-1 away at Harleston Magpies VI, with Bury’s goal coming from a great strike from Matt Knight.

* Finally, this weekend sees the start of Hockey Heroes - a six-week hockey programme aimed at 5-8 year old beginners.

The aim is for children to have fun, experience success, and feel like a hero – places are still available.

For more information visit www.hockeyheroes.co.uk