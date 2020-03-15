Despite taking an eighth-minute lead, Needham Market Women were unable to come back from being 3-1 down by half-time against higher-league holders Ipswich Town Women, which is how it finished in the HomeSelf Storage Suffolk Women's Cup semi-final at Stowmarket Town this afternoon.

In what was a re-run of last year's final at Portman Road – where an Ipswich side then three leagues above them had triumphed 8-0 - a crowd of 346 witnessed a keenly-contested game where Ipswich did not have it all their own way, as they have done so often in this competition.

Freya Louis' Eastern Region Women's League Division One North third-placed side took an early lead against the side who hit national headlines this season with a record-breaking FA Women's Cup run, via Jodie Sharp's close-range finish.

But the Tractor Girls soon found their way back into the tie when Chloe Dunn forced home a 14th minute corner and by the half-hour mark they were 3-1 up after Zoe Barrat and Natasha Thomas both found the net.

The second half saw them hit the post but a tigerish Needham side refused to lie down and managed to keep them at bay while also threatening a goal back on the counter-attack, which did not ultimately arrive.

There was meant to be simultaneous semi-final ties going on but Brettvale's game against East Bergholt United at Hadleigh United did not go ahead with reports that concerns over the coronavirus from one of the managers had led to it being postponed.

With little Saturday football in the area following some leagues deciding to suspend their seasons while the situation is further assessed, there was a big crowd at Greens Meadow for Needham's tie with National League Division One South leaders Ipswich.

Needham were the firm underdogs but after soaking up some initial pressure they began to put a few promising passages of play together in the Ipswich half and were rewarded with the opening goal in the eighth minute.

Captain Nicola Henderson did well down the left flank, cutting back inside and sending a powerful shot past the goalkeeper only to see it bounce back out off the underside of the crossbar. But winger Sharp was alert to it and coolly put it back across Lucy Williamson with a low finish.

The joy at taking the lead against their higher-league opponents was clear to see with goalkeeper Amber Leeks running the length of the field to ensure the whole team mobbed their goalscorer and captain.

Ipswich, who were continuing a patient passing out from the back approach, were clearly looking for joy down the wings, and from a move down the left they earned a corner from which they got back on level terms in the 14th minute.

Amy-Lee Abrehart swung the ball in and after Needham initially failed to clear after the first head, Chloe Dunn was force the ball into the net through a sea of bodies from around eight yards out.

Joe Sheehan's side continued to ask questions of the Needham backline and it was all too easy as a sweeping move in the 23rd minute saw them go into a 2-1 lead.

Abrehart had time to pick out a good pass to find Ellie Rossiter's unchecked run down the right-hand side and from her low delivery Zoe Barrat had time and space, after timing her run well, to guide it into the net.

Good chasing down by Needham striker Lois Balfour almost paid dividends in the 27th minute when Town keeper Wiliamson only just got there first and fired her clearance into the head of the chasing player, with the rebound going wide.

Two minutes later Ipswich went into a 3-1 lead when another good delivery from a left-sided corner from Abrehart picked out Natasha Thomas who met it with a firm header that beat Leeks.

Thomas soon put over with an acrobatic effort, after she teed it up for herself on the turn, while left-back Niamh Thomas made a great last ditch sliding tackle to take the ball off Rossiter's feet when she had gone past goalkeeper Leeks.

Ipswich almost had a fourth goal just before the interval but Lafayette sent her shot just wide of the far post after a good ball put her in behind Needham's defence.

Needham started the second half brightly and a nice move saw substitute Amber Sparks hit an angled shot into the side-netting.

The referee had a big decision to make in the 55th minute when Rossiter puts Lafayette seeimgly in on goal with a great throughball but Dunn knocked her off balance just outside the area. A yellow card was the outcome, much to the Needham defender's relief. It had looked one that could have gone either way.

A concerted spell of Ipswich pressure soon saw Abrehart's shot come back off the foot of the left-hand post while the same player fired into the side-netting with a fierce effort.

Just past the hour mark a promising Needham move down the left saw Sharp brought down, resulting in a caution for Molly Sutherland, while Sparks opted to shoot but sent it straight into keeper William's arms.

Up the other end left-back Eva Hubbard's fierce shot was parried out by Leeks at her near post before, soon after, Thomas had a free header but planted it comfortably wide of the left-hand post.

Sparks fired wide from long-range as Needham looked to pull one back while when they thought they had broke through the defence late on the offside flag was raised.

There was a couple of late half-chances for Ipswich as the rain lashed down but there was to be no goals in the second half, leaving the Marketwomen to take pride in their second-half shutout.

Ipswich, meanwhile, will have to wait to see who they will face in the final as they look to life the trophy for a sixth consecutive season, providing the coronavirus outbreak does not cause issues with playing the showpiece game.

Needham: Leeks, Foster-Moore, Thomas, Henderson, Dunn, Stock, Sharp, Diston (c), Balfour, Nagib (Sparks 35'), Bird. Subs: Goddard, Carter, Smith, Cooke.

Ipswich: Williamson, Pannifer, Hubbard, Thomas, Dunn, Rossiter, Cooper (c), Lafayette, Abrehart, Sutherland. Subs: Clare (gk), Stretch, Egan, King, Jackson.

Attendance: 346

Free Press Man of The Match: It was a tightly-contested one to pick out a top Needham performer but Megan Stock's no-nonsense defending, coming from her reading of the game, just topped the pile.

