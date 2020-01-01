Needham Market travelled to Suffolk derby rivals Leiston on New Year's Day, keen to inflict the league double in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central.

The Step 3 team beat Leiston 3-0 at Bloomfields on August 26 for their first league victory over them in eight years, and were looking to follow up against the relegation-threatened side, but were instead on the losing end of a 2-1 scoreline.

The Marketmen were always chasing the game after the home team went a goal up after 36 minutes and, despite finding a first-half equaliser, struggled to convert a host of good chances.

Needham celebrate as they beat Leiston 3-0 in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central on August 26, 2019. Picture: Ben Pooley

The defeat follows a 1-1 draw away to similarly struggling St Ives Town, to pick up just one point from the last six on offer against two teams near the foot of the league standings.

It was the home team who started the stronger, with Rhys Henry through on goal in the sixth minute, with his shot forcing a good stop by Marcus Garnham.

The Marketmen's first chance came in the 13th minute, as Craig Parker back heeled to Joe Marsden on the edge of the area, who then set-up new arrival Billy Hunt, but his shot was just wide.

Chances were few and far between in the first half-an-hour, before Leiston broke the deadlock in the 37th minute as Leiston skipper Byron Lawrence hit the back of the net.

Needham did not, however, look downheartened by the score and upped the tempo in attack.

They were rewarded in the final minute of the half, with a tricky, looping header from Marsden beating the keeper to restore parity at the break.

The second half produced a lot more chances for the home team, and Needham's newest player – Billy Hunt – looked like he has quickly found his feet in the side, but could not find a way past the Leiston shot stopper.

Adam Mills forced some key stops in the box, with a strong header and then shot in the 57th minute almost breaking the deadlock as Needham started to look hungry in attack.

And the key moment came in the 69th minute, with a Gareth Heath header cleared off the line by a Leiston defender, with many (visiting) fans in the ground calling it as a goal; but the linesman judged it not to be.

Hunt then had, arguably, Needham's best chance of the game five minutes later as he did brilliantly to make a run, stay on-side and get into a great position in front of goal, but his shot was straight at the advancing keeper.

The home team held on in defence for more than 30 minutes of pressure from the visitors before being rewarded with a break forward on the counter in the 80th minute.

A quick move followed by an accurate header put the visiting team 2-1 behind and, despite their best efforts, were unable to find an equaliser.

* Full report, reaction and pictures in Friday's Bury Free Press

Read more Football