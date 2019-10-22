Goals from Joe Neal and Craig Parker, sandwiched between Dion Sembe-Ferris' reply for Peterborough Sports just after the interval, left the home supporters celebrating a 2-1 home victory for Needham Market at Bloomfields tonight.

The Marketmen went into the BetVictor Southern Premier Central fixture having not won a league game on their home turf since August bank holiday's derby success against Leiston.

Three matches - one draw and two defeats - had followed in the intervening period to leave them in the bottom half of the table.

Craig Parker scores for Needham as they beat Leiston 3-0 on August 26, 2019. Picture: Ben Pooley (15747390)

But Richard Wilkins' men went into the evening fixture in 14th place against a Peterborough side who sat 11th full of confidence after a 2-0 Suffolk derby success at Lowestoft Town on Saturday.

The manager made just one change from that starting line up with his captain Gareth Heath returning from illness with Sam Squire dropping to the bench, where James Baker was following his suspension passing.

Needham started well and Cambridge United loannee Neal forced a save from Lewis Moat while a dangerous low cross from Luke Ingram just eluded Parker's run.

In the 21st minute Ingram saw a low angled effort come back off the far post before Marsden forced a flying save from Moat.

At the other end Sembe-Ferris, who made 25 appearances for Colchester United's first team, saw a close-range strike deflected round the near post.

But Needham finally got their just reward for their efforts in the 39th minute when Neal sent a looping header over Moat who had clawed out his first from Callum Sturgess' cross to the far post.

The home fans hoped it would provide the catalyst to go on and kill off the game but the visitors, who have had a rapid rise up the non-league pyramid in the last decade, struck back within four minutes of the restart.

After Josh McCammon's deep cross was headed on by James Stevenson, Sembie-Ferris was quickest to react and poked the ball over the line.

Needham seemed to lose their way a bit thereafter with Sembie-Ferris and Ben Toseland both failing to hit the target before Ingram sparked his side into life again just after the hour mark with a fierce fizzing effort that arrowed just over the crossbar.

With the hosts apparently poised to bring Parker off, the number 10 quickly changed their plans by firing Needham back into the lead in the 68th minute when he provided a clinical low finish after Ingram headed back Strugess' cross into his path.

Parker did then go off shortly after to a warm round of applause just before Sturgess was forced to leave the pitch with suspected concussion.

Needham stood up strongly to some pressure from the visitors as the match entered the final 15 minutes of the regulation 90, with Kieran Morphew in particular throwing his body on the line for the cause.

Captain Heath had a great chance to put the result beyond doubt in the 76th minute after Neal found him following some excellent hold-up play but Moat was equal to his shot, pushing it round his right-hand post.

From the corner Kieran Morphew's goalbound header beat the keeper only for Peterborough captain Daniel Lawlor to clear off the line.

Up the other end Garnham provided a low fingertip save to deny Stevenson's deflected effort creeping in while substitute James Baker provided some strong defensive work to ensure the hosts rode out some late pressure.

Needham could have wrapped things up in the first of seven minutes of added time but Heath's low bouncing shot went just past the far post, but in the end their two goals were enough for all three points.

The victory see Wilkins' side leapfrog their visitors to end the night in 13th place - but just four points off the top five - ahead of turning their attention to Friday night's Buildbase FA Trophy tie at Cambridge City (7.45pm).

