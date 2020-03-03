Ollie Fenn and Cemal Ramdan were on target in either half as Bury Town get their bid for a BetVictor Isthmian League North Division play-off place back on track – jumping up to third place with a 2-1 home win against Grays Athletic tonight.

The Blues had lost their last two matches, both coming at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium, to leave them clutching on to the fifth spot.

But a controlled performance this evening, led by the calming presence for former Ipswich Town and Trinidad & Tobago international Carlos Edwards, saw them see off the threat of an out-of-form Grays side who had also been desperate for the points.

Cemal Ramadan was celebrating another goal at Ram Meadow tonight, as he did here against Maldon & Tiptree Picture: Neil Dady

A re-arranged fixture from December, it was Bury's first match since their 3-0 home defeat to Great Wakering Rovers 10 days ago, following their scheduled trip to face bottom side Romford at Witham Town FC on Saturday falling victim to a waterlogged pitch.

The Blues started the evening in fifth place in the table while their opponents Grays Athletic, who they had beat in the reverse fixture 2-1 only three games previously, were 14th after a run of five straight defeats.

Ben Chenery brought young goalkeeper George Bugg back into the starting line-up with emergency stand-in Ben Mayhew on the bench, while Woodbridge Town joint-manager Carlos Edwards was back in the side.

Football - Bury Town v Great Wakering Rovers - Skipper Ollie Fenn returned to the action today after a lengthy lay off- Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29881801)

An even opening 25 minutes saw little goalmouth action on a heavy pitch. Home centre-back Alex Henderson giving a signpost of the conditions when he got the ball stuck under his feet before being relieved to see Tony Stokes' shot go straight at Bugg.

The first clear sight of goal Bury had fashioned came in the 26th minute when a nifty bit of footwork from Cemal Ramdan got Olly Hughes clear on the left side of the penalty area, but he fired a low shot past the far post.

Within three minutes the visitors had the ball in the net through captain Joao Carlos' angled finish, but the referee's whistle had already gone for a foul. It sparked protests from the visitors with Bury keeper Bugg appearing to have wiped out his own player.

From their next attack a fierce Stoke effort from range had Bugg diving to his right to claim.

But Bury got back on the front foot and managed to claim the lead in the 43rd minute.

It looked like a promising attack had broken down when Ross Crane lost his footing as a deep cross came in. The ball was recycled out to Ipswich Town loanne Tommy Smith though who beat his man before sending in a great low cross that captain Ollie Fenn diverted in with a clever flick.

After topscorer Ramadan hit an uncharacteristic woefully wayward effort at the start of the second half, the hosts began to fall deeper and deeper as Grays pressed for an equaliser.

But just after the hour mark Bury almost hit them with a sucker punch as Crane drove from within his own half before playing a neat one-two with Edwards before firing over when well placed.

Grays soon came back with an attempt at the other with an attempt from a tight angle having to be deflected past the far post.

It was Bury who began to go up through the gears though in search of some daylight on the scoreboard with Crane and Edwards both having efforts from inside the box blocked.

In the 78th minute Grays went desperately close to a leveller with the ball dropping to Jeremy Arthur in the box only for Bugg to block well before smothering the loose ball.

The action soon swung back up the other end with Lounes Foudil having a shot blocked before a great low cross from Edwards flashed across the six-yard area having been begging for someone to turn it in.

But the goal they craved arrived in the 87th minute. A superb driving run by Ross Crane into the heart of the defence was topped by Ramadan stroking a great low shot into the bottom right-hand corner from the edge of the area.

Grays rallied late on and in the third minute of three additional minutes signalled centre-back Steve King headed home a Ryan Sammons corner, but the referee's final whistle blew within seconds of the restart.

Bury: Bugg, Edwards, Smith, Hood, Henderson, Gardner, Foudil (Maughn 82'), Fenn (c), Hughes (Nyadzayo 64'), Ramadan, Crane. Unused subs: Carden, Cook, Mayhew (gk).

Attendance: 229

Free Press Man of The Match: Carlos Edwards. The 41-year-old was the calming influence Bury needed in the centre of the park, providing the platform to ensure a slender lead did not slip through their fingers. The former Ipswich Town and Trinidad & Tobago international twice set up Ross Crane to put the game to bed before it Cemal Ramadan's cool finish effectively did.

