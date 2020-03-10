Joint record winners Bury Town moved into the semi-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup this evening with a 3-1 win at lower-league Walsham-le-Willows.

The opening 45 minutes at the Morrish Sports Ground was a lesson of ruthless efficiency in front of goal from the visitors.

They did not carve out too much in the way of clear cut openings, but what they did create was converted. In contrast, hosting Walsham – under the management of Trevor Collins for the first time – were wasteful when the opportunities arose.

The first example of the hosts’ struggles in front of goal came in just the sixth minute when Lee Hammond was put in the clear by Craig Nurse. The midfielder’s first touch was perfect, but his second - the shot - was wayward.

Bury, meanwhile, struggled to find any sort of rhythm during the opening exchanges with Ollie Fenn’s driven effort, which was well saved by Dan Stobbart, the only thing they had to show for their early endeavours.

However, the Blues slowly moved through the gears and went on to break the deadlock in the 26th minute when Walsham failed to clear Carlos Edwards' long throw from the right, and Ollie Hughes was on hand to turn the ball in.

Five minutes later another opening presented itself to Walsham. Nurse was again the creator, releasing Matt Glover 25 yards from goal but the striker took too long to get his shot away and Joe Hood made a good recovering sliding challenge.

As the first half drew to a close Walsham goalkeeper Stobbart made a fine flying save to keep out a Fenn header, but he was powerless to prevent Bury from doubling their lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

A deep corner from Ross Crane was kept alive and when the ball eventually dropped at the back post, Cemal Ramadan reacted quickest to tap home.

If the timing of Bury's second goal had been a sucker punch for Walsham, then the away side's third – scored less than 60 seconds after the restart – was the killer blow.

The hard-working Hughes put his former Bury team-mate Ian Miller under pressure and when the ball broke free, Cruise Nyadzao was on to it in a flash. He took one touch to set himself and then from just inside the box bent an effort beyond Stobbart.

After that it was all about game management for Bury, who had to end the game with 10 players after Crane was forced off with an ankle injury soon after boss Ben Chenery had made his three substitutions.

To Walsham's credit they never gave up the ghost and they were rewarded eight minutes from time with a controversial consolation. Bury appealed for both handball and then an offside, but neither decision was forthcoming from the officials as ex-Bury man Craig Nurse lashed the ball home.

Walsham: Stobbart, Warren, E Spampanato, Collins (Clark 70'), Miller, Birch, Hammond (Twinn 61'), Boulter, Glover (Lucraft 66'), Nurse, J Spamantao

Bury: Barden, Edwards, Smith, Hood, White, Gardner (Maughn 18'), Nyadzayo, Fenn, Hughes (Cook 68'), Ramadan (Carden 68'), Crane

