A whirlwind first half by Bury St Edmunds completely destroyed struggling Bournemouth in a 47-12 scoreline at the Greene King IPA Haberden on Saturday to make it back-to-back wins in National League 2 South, writes Simon Lord.

The hosts racked up six tries in the opening 40 minutes as they proved way too strong for Bournemouth in every department.

Clearly the effects of the long journey from Dorset had impacted on Bournemouth, but they were met by a side playing arguably their best 40 minutes of rugby in the season to date.

Bury St Edmunds v Bournemouth - Mike Stanway dives over for a home tryPicture: Shawn Pearce (21882069)

The hosts completely dominated the opening proceedings scoring tries at regular intervals throughout the half.

The opening seconds did not suggest that as Bury let a high kick bounce resulting in chaos, only saved by Will Affleck's scrambled clearance. The danger was cleared as Bury stole the line-out – a feature of the first half and the rest, as they say, was plain sailing.

Bury camped in the Bournemouth half, little errors preventing them scoring before Ben Leng opened broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

Bury St Edmunds v Bournemouth - Will Affleck and Mike Stanway celebrate a tryPicture: Shawn Pearce (21882055)

Dan Walshe did really well to gather a pass off his boot laces to make the space for Leng’s easy run in. Kodie Hawkins could not quite convert, but he would go on to land every other kick in a fine display.

Immediately from the restart Bury went back on the attack. An eminently kickable penalty was declined, instead the now routine kick to the corner option was taken. Bury’s solid line-out worked a treat and Ben Cooper was driven over.

Mike Stanway grabbed the first of his brace of tries just before the first quarter was up. Bournemouth could well feel aggrieved as both sides appeared to have knocked the ball on in the middle of the field, instead the referee waved play on and the speedster scooped up the ball and ran 45 metres for the try.

Bury St Edmunds v Bournemouth - man-of-the-match Kodie Drury Picture: Shawn Pearce (21882065)

Bournemouth seemed to be completely overwhelmed by a rampant Bury side and it was fully 25 minutes before they had any meaningful possession. Bury just looked better in every facet of play and it was not long before another try followed.

Hawkins was controlling the play at half back and his long pass sent Stanway racing down the left. The ball was worked back in field to set up a driving maul that could only be stopped at the expense of a penalty try.The only downside was an injury to Yas Browne in the build up to the score; he hobbled off after landing awkwardly at the line-out.

Before Bournemouth could take stock they were hit again. Stanway’s fabulous cutting line in off his wing and then electric pace proved unstoppable before Bury scored the try of the day just before half-time.

The ball went directly off the top of a line-out in their own half to Hawkins. The ball then went through several hands with some deft off loads before Will Affleck burst through the gap created for a glorious try.

HALF TIME: BURY ST EDMUNDS 40 BOURNEMOUTH 0

The 400-plus crowd were almost as shellshocked as the visitors and the teams left the field almost in silence.

It was always going to be difficult to replicate the events of the first half and so it turned out. Bournemouth had nothing to play for but their pride and Bury fumbling the kick-off set the tone for a disappointing second 40 minutes.

Bournemouth took advantage of Bury’s error to retain and recycle the ball before hooker Alan Manning was driven over.

Bury St Edmunds v Bournemouth - Mikey Graham on the run for the WolfpackPicture: Shawn Pearce (21882074)

An injury to Mike Graham meant Bury had lost both of their second rows and Bournemouth took advantage to dominate affairs.

The game lost a little of its shape as tempers became fractious and the penalty count against Bury began to climb rapidly.

That said, for all Bury’s mistakes and Bournemouth's territorial advantage, it took the visitors till the 76th minute to add to their tally.

With Bury reduced to 14 men thanks to Dan Walshe’s yellow card, Bournemouth stretched the home defence first one way then the next to finally open up the space for winger Dan Stewart to dive over.

As good as Bury had been in the first, they were poor in the second, but fittingly they raised their game in the last moments. Leng and then Brown’s crashing run, freed up Hawkins to cleverly kick cross field for Gleeson to dive over.

Scores: Bury: 47 Tries:Leng(12) Cooper (16) Stanway (19 & 37) Pen try, Affleck (39) Leeson (80)

Cons: Drury – Hawkins 6

Bournemouth: Tries: Manning (45)Stewart (76); Cons: Hancox.

Attendance 417

Bury Man of The Match: Mike Stanway – Real handful on the wing.

Bury: Affleck, Stanway, Leng, Miekle, Meyers,Hawkins, Dusi: Hill, Walsh, Cooper, Graham, Browne, Bursey, Milosevic, Leo: Res: Gardner, Robinson, Brown, Leeson, Harvey.

Bournemouth: Sutherland, Stewart, Gleadowe, Snell, Everett – Bolter, Kirkpatrick, Hancox, Davies, Manning, Cotterell, Roberts, Griffiths, Carkeet, Russell, Rees. Res: Knott, Meaden, Pope, Spiller, Warwick.