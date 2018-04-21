Repeat performance would be great for Curry

Bury St Edmunds will go into their final home game tomorrow, with champions elect Cinderford (3pm), with Jon Curry calling for a repeat of the performance which so nearly denied title-chasing Chinnor victory on Saturday, writes Russell Claydon.

The Wolfpack came up agonizingly short at the second-placed side in National League Two South, losing by a single point 28-27, which did see them claim two bonus points.

But head coach Curry, who will be away on a prior engagement this weekend with backs coach Jimmy Storey taking the lead, revealed he has had a simple job of preparing the side this week.

“I was very pleased with the way they performed,” he said.

“It was a game we could and should have won, but it highlighted that marvellous sports terminology that winning and losing is fine margins.

“If they continue to perform to the levels of the last few weeks on Saturday I will be very happy, regardless of the result.”

A big crowd is expected at the GK IPA Haberden tomorrow with 200 booked into a marquee lunch alone ahead of the game, with the club set to name their second ever FCD Unsung Hero award, with club photographer Shawn Pearce having been last year’s inaugural recipient.

Bury led for 75 minutes on Saturday in south Oxfordshire. Chinnor had the edge in the scrum and used it as their primary attacking weapon, but four yellows and two penalty tries awarded against the visitors was hard for Curry’s side and the travelling support to stomach.

Bury led from Mark Kholer’s third-minute try and were 12-0 ahead in as many minutes after Taylor Ross put down, before Kholer’s second try and a Fraser Honey penalty gave them a 22-14 lead at half-time.

But despite Will Scholes’ try looking to have won them the game, Chinnor came back at them again late on to claim victory at the death, with Bury left to rue Honey’s simple missed conversion to their fourth try.