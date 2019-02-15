It’s hard to believe we are bottom of the league, 10 points adrift from safety and destined for League One next season.

Especially when Portman Road is as vibrant and noisy as it has been for years and the sense of love for this football club has now returned. Which is surely down to one man.

Now we all know the results have not been good enough.

And I, for one, do not think Mr Lambert can be completely let off the hook, despite his predecessor doing him no favours.

But the impact he has had on this football club in such a short space of time is astonishing.

Everything we wished for back in April when big Mick left, has now come true; it’s just a shame our championship status has had to suffer because of it.

But the crowds are back, the ball is on the deck and there’s a sense of pride and passion back at the club – something that had been missing for too long.

Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Carrow Road was, of course, difficult to take.

But it was also refreshing to see us go up the A140 and have a go at that lot for a change, instead of parking 10 men behind the ball and grinding out a draw.

Despite leaving with another loss, I could not help but feel pleased with the performance I had seen.

Likewise with Wednesday. Nights under the lights at Portman Road are always special and the place was rocking, even after going 1-0 down after two minutes.

I was delighted with what I saw and, on that viewing, Lambert has to stick with the two-up-top system.

We finally had an attacking threat about us and, in time, Keane and Quaner look like they could develop into a very handy partnership.

This season may be all but over but, ahead of Stoke’s visit tomorrow, if we can keep Portman Road rocking, there’s still hope: we can really have faith that the next campaign will be very different.