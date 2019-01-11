Three-time World Indoor Bowls Championship winner Katherine Rednall is due to begin her defence of the Ladies Singles title this weekend at the Potters Leisure Resort.

The 23-year-old from Stowmarket was the competition’s youngest ever winner in 2014 at just 18-years-old, and has followed this up with back-to-back trophies at the 2017 and 2018 events.

She will take on Scotland’s Melanie Darrock in the quarter final tomorrow (10am), as she looks to make it three consecutive indoor titles.

Katherine Rednall - Team England promo pic ahead of her 2018 COmmonwealth Games lawn bowls appearance. Group stages of singles, bronze medallist as part of women's triples. (6448275)

She was also due to compete in the Mixed Pairs quarter final alongside Greg Harlow today (10am) pitted against Jamie Chestney and Lesley Doig.

Although she has long dominated the indoor bowls scene, last year was the breakthrough year in the Suffolk youngster’s outdoor bowls career.

She was selected as part of the England team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Queensland, where she won a bronze medal in the Triples with Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor.

Falkner, the last woman other than Rednall to win the singles title – in 2016 – will not compete this year.