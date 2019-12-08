Stowmarket’s Katherine Rednall has been named top performer of the first day of the inaugural World Bowls Challenge (WBC) trophy at Moama Bowling Club in New South Wales.

The triple World Indoor Bowls champion competed for the Rest of the World in World Bowls’ answer to the Ryder Cup, with the Challenge pitting Australia against an invitational world team.

And, while the world team ultimately fell short to the narrowest of defeats, the 23-year-old demonstrated exactly why she has claimed three singles titles at the Potters Leisure Resort home of bowls – in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

World team: including Katherine Rednall and Ellen Falkner. Australia win first ever Bowls World Bowls Challenge (Australia v Rest of the World) from Moama, New South Wales. Picture: World Bowls (23245814)

Australia were declared overall winners by just one set out of 44 completed, finishing two shots in arrears to the Rest of the World side.

A capacity audience saw the scene set with a spectacular opening mixed triples clash between two of the sport’s foremost captains when Jackaroos star Aron Sherriff, alongside Bec Van Asch and Ellen Ryan, took on the might of Scotland’s legendary Rest of the World captain Alex Marshall, reigning Commonwealth Games singles gold medallist Jo Edwards (New Zealand) and Rednall.

After two thrilling five-end sets, the first-ever WBC shootout was halved at one apiece with the final score at 8-2, 3-7.

Australia win first ever Bowls World Bowls Challenge (Australia v Rest of the World) from Moama, New South Wales. Picture: World Bowls (23245790)

After day one, Australia – who are both the world and Commonwealth champions – went into day two with a small two-point buffer.

Rednall, the youngest member of either team, once more showed her competitive spirit in the singles on the second day, with a draw.

Rednall (World) drew 6-2, 2-6 to Australia’s Natasha Scott.

She also drew in the Mixed pairs. Paired up with Scotland’s Darren Burnett, they took on Australia’s Kelsey Cottrell and Sherriff, doing well to hold them to a 3-7, 6-3 tie.

The first ever tournament was considered a resounding success, while also providing the backdrop for Aussie great Karen Murphy’s swansong.

Rednall has not entered the 2020 World Indoor Bowls event.

