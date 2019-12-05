Stowmarket Town enjoyed a competitive fixture attendance record as the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division runaway leaders blasted their way through the third round proper of the Buildbase FA Vase.

Unanswered goals from Matt Blake, Josh Mayhew, Dean Bowditch and Luke Read saw off Essex Senior League counterparts Stansted to send them into the fourth round proper for just the third ever time.

And they were watched by a record 429 spectators, the highest attendance of any FA Vase tie across the country, according to the Non League Crowds' Twitter account.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Stansted in the FA Vase

They will host Southern Counties East League Premier Division side Glebe FC in the last 32 of the competition on January 11.

Assistant manager Paul Musgrove said: “The boys acquitted themselves really well in the first half, we said that they needed to be on the front foot while also making sure we were looking at the back door and making sure we defended properly.

“We knew they would be dangerous from free kicks, corners and throw-ins in the final third.

Matt Blake celebrates his goal

“So it was a case of wanting to make sure we were fluid in the final third and solid at the back.

“And we did that, especially in the first half, we managed it really well to go in three goals up at half-time and it was what we wanted.

“But, to be honest with you, we were a bit sloppy at the start of the second half. I didn’t think they were going to hurt us, but we’ve got a standard to keep so I wanted a little more from them.

“A clean sheet is always a bonus though, particularly for the goalkeeper and defenders – that’s what they live on really, so that’s really pleasing.

Stowmarket celebrate their second goal

“To finish off with a fourth goal was nice too. We may be favourites, but we’ve still got to beat whoever is put in front of us and a home draw generates money and a good atmosphere for the club.

“The boys are relishing it both home and away though.

“It’s brilliant to see more than 400 people here to support us and just shows that people are getting behind what we’re doing here.

Luke Read heads in Stowmarkets 4th goal

“The fans make up a huge part of it and we’re grateful to them for their support.”

Stowmarket were brilliant in the first half, with their three-goal return not fully reflective of their dominance over Stansted, who had just one shot on target in the first 45 minutes, forcing a good save from James Bradbrook.

Blake opened the scoring after just nine minutes with his head from a corner, before Mayhew had an easy tap-in at the back post in the 24th minute following good work down the left by Seb Dunbar.

Josh Mayhew

Mayhew, Blake and Bowditch had further chances before a solid strike in the box from the ex-professional in the 29th minute found its way through bodies to put the home side three goals up before half an hour was gone.

But they then sat off a little rather than pressing the advantage, with the team at times overcomplicating their play and taking one too many passes.

They recaptured their clinical touch in stoppage time as Read headed in from a Cowley corner.

Dean Bowditch

The performance saw them voted our Team of the Weekend.

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Brown (c), Dunbar, Ainsley (Doherty 57’), Bullard, Jefford, Sweeney, Read, Blake, Mayhew (Finch 62’), Bowditch (Cowley 67’)

Attendance: 429

Man of the Match – Ollie Brown: Constant thorn down the right wing with his darting runs; Stow making use of both pacey full-backs.

* Stowmarket Town return to league action on Saturday, away to fifth-placed Stanway Rovers (3pm).

While Stow won their Vase match 4-0, Stanway lost theirs by the same margin on Tuesday to exit the competition and provide a further boost to the visitors.

Musgrove said: “It’s a hard place to go and they have a couple of ex-players too, which always adds extra.

“We’ve just got to make sure we prepare right and get everybody’s legs right really.

“It is a confidence booster to score four goals ahead of it, but we will also be analysing where we can still improve – that might seem a bit picky but that’s how you keep winning.

“The squad will be determined by availability, performances in training and looked four or five steps ahead, but consistency is important so we will try not to change it too much.

“That’s what we’ve learned in the last two years, where we’ve maybe changed it too much.”

