Wow. I think I’m still catching my breath after last-minute equalisers and winners from the past seven days. I believe the correct term used nowadays is... Scenes!

As all of us Town fans know, we’ve been on the wrong end of far too many late heartbreaks in recent years, so it’s about time we had some good fortune.

The celebrations after skipper Luke Chambers’ late header to salvage a point at Peterborough and the carnage after Kayden Jackson struck to beat AFC Wimbledon were fantastic and I was delighted with both outcomes.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (15610235)

However, both performances in the last 180 minutes of football have been nothing short of atrocious.

More than 4,000 of the Blue Army were at the Weston Homes Stadium to witness a lack of ideas, hoof-ball, more individual errors in another frustrating afternoon.

And unfortunately it was even worse for 75 minutes at Portman Road Tuesday night, with Town not looking like scoring.

Paul Lambert has done a lot of good things for this club off the field, but the Scotsman has to admit he got the system and tactics wrong on Tuesday.

This one-up-front system meant Norwood was isolated and every ball seemed to bypass our midfield, resulting in Town being mostly outplayed by relegation-tipped Wimbledon and without a hope of ever scoring. Until, enter Kayden Jackson.

Finally, as soon as we change things and go with two strikers, we score two goals. This has to be the system moving forward and the performances must improve.

On to Bolton now and a game Town surely have to win. I feel for The Trotters, as nobody likes to see a club in such financial disarray, but nothing except a comfortable victory is expected.

In monopoly terms, I think we’ve used two of our Get out of Jail Free cards already and we have to start getting the best out of what is clearly a very impressive squad. So let’s roll the dice, hope for a big score and pass go unscathed with flying colours.