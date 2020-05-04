Organisers of the Women's Tour have confirmed that the seventh edition of the event will now take place in 2021, following the coronavirus-enforced postponement of the 2020 race in mid-March.

The sixth and final stage of this year's version had been due to start in Haverhill before winding through the likes of Stowmarket, Needham Market, Long Melford and Sudbury on its way to the finish in Felixstowe, and it has been revealed that will remain the case for the rearranged version.

Commenting on the decision, Hugh Roberts from SweetSpot Group, organisers of the Women’s Tour, said: “Following discussions with stakeholders and sponsors, as well as British Cycling and the UCI, we have decided to work towards June 2021 for the next edition of the Women’s Tour, and will not seek to re-arrange the race later in 2020.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour finishes in Stowmarket..Pictured: Jolien D'hoore takes the first green jersey of this years race as she wins the opening stage in Stowmarket ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (34283061)

“We recognise the unprecedented nature of the current global situation and the challenges for the UCI calendar and so wanted to take an early decision not to look for an alternative 2020 date.

“With the extra time now available we look forward to making next year’s Women’s Tour even bigger and better than before and a fantastic celebration of cycling and Britain.

“We are now working with partners on our plans for the Women’s Tour to be live streamed for the first time in 2021 and are also exploring opportunities to bring the race closer to our fans than ever before in these challenging times, such as the opportunity to race and ride past stages on their home trainer.”

Organisers have applied to the UCI for dates from Monday 7 to Saturday 12 June 2021, with final confirmation of the dates and the 2021 UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar due in the coming months.

Read more Other Sport