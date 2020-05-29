Cemal Ramadan has revealed he rejected interest from clubs at Step 2 and 3 to remain with Bury Town in the Isthmian League North Division.

The striker, who was Bury’s leading marksman in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign, was due to be out of contract at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium this summer.

However, despite higher-league clubs getting in contact, Ramadan has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with the Step 4 Blues, with many other players also agreeing to stay put.

And the 23-year-old has now turned his attention to helping Bury achieve their goal of promotion, having had their hopes dashed last time around by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a few calls from clubs and a bit of interest from Steps 3 and 2, but this isn’t the right time to be moving on,” said the former Cambridge City and Soham Town Rangers forward.

“The conversations were brief because I quickly decided that staying with Bury was the right thing to do – we have got a job to finish.

“There is not always a lot of loyalty in football, but the club has really looked after me.

“The manager (Ben Chenery) knows I want to play as high as I possibly can. We had that chat last summer, and it was a case of if we didn’t get up, maybe I would look at things. But the circumstances are different at the moment.

“I have spoken with a lot of the lads and we are keen to finish what we started.”

Despite being ravaged by injuries throughout 2019/20, Bury topped the table for a number of weeks and occupied one of the four play-off places when the campaign was abandoned in March.

Ramadan is confident his side would have held on during the run-in, and he is backing Bury to make a similar impression – if and when 2020/21 gets under way.

“Everyone knows what I think about the gaffer. He is one of the best in non-league and I haven’t worked with anyone better,” added Ramadan.

“He’s proven that you do not need the biggest budget to build a competitive squad. We felt this was going to be our year and that we were ready to kick on.

“The injuries were frustrating but we were still in it. And we were actually getting the likes of Ollie Fenn, Jake Chambers-Shaw and Ryan Jolland back fit, so we were well placed.

“It has been a long process and it has just got a bit longer due to everything, but we will be ready to go again once we can.”

* Despite the early end to the season, Bury have decided to go ahead with the first team awards that would usually be made at their annual presentation evening.

Fans can vote for their first-team Player of the Season by emailing their selection to tellus@burytownfc.co.uk with the heading ‘Supporters Player of the Season 2019-20’.

Voting closes on Wednesday, June 3 and the winner – along with the Manger and Players’ awards – will be announced on the club’s website soon after.

